After being questioned by Terry (Da’Vinchi) about calling CPS on his baby mama Lawanda (Sydney Mitchell), Markisha (La La Anthony) makes a power play that could potentially solve her man’s latest problem. Check out the exclusive clip below:
This comes after Terry and Markisha continued their bold entanglement despite almost being killed by Boom (Markisha’s enraged husband) in a drive-by shooting.
“It’s called being in love,” said La La about the dicey entanglement in an interview with BOSSIP ahead of the premiere.
I think we all do crazy things when we’re in love, and I think that’s why so many women can relate to the character and this dynamic because there’s so many elements of this relationship that are super toxic and dangerous, but at the core, there’s a genuine love and I think Markisha just always feels a responsibility to have to take care of Terry, and I think that’s part of the attraction, that she’s taking care of him and teaching him how to be a man. So I think that’s some of the things that keep her around.
In Episode 4, “Meech returns to Detroit upon Columbian connect Loco’s request to pick up weight to build business for BMF. The amount of weight is insurmountable for him to handle alone thus he solicits help from Terry and the Detroit team. Stacks and Glock scheme to kill off Meech and Remi to control the scene in Atlanta, yet Meech returns to Atlanta with his duo O.G., Terry to help with the expansion of BMF.”
Check out the preview below:
How do you feel about Markeisha this season? Tell us down below and peep some recent chitter-chatter over Markeisha’s shenanigans on the flip.
