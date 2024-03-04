Everybody and their mama pulled up to the BMF Season 3 premiere event that brought out DDG, Funny Marco, DeShaun Watson, Lil Rel Howery, Abbott Elementary star William Stanford, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Dreka Gates, Jonica Booth, KaMillion, Tae Heckard, and more to the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles.
Other notable attendees included BMF cast members Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Michole Briana White, La La Anthony, Kelly Hu, 2 Chainz, Cynthia Bailey, Sydney Mitchell, Laila D. Pruitt, Christopher B. Duncan, and Power Book II: Ghost star Gianni Paolo.
The star-studded event went down at the Hollywood Athletic Club, which was decorated like the legendary Platinum Palace featured in the hit series.
Guests were treated to VIP bottle service, vintage BMF costumes on display, and real-life photos of the Flenory Brothers from their reign in Detroit and Atlanta.
Check out more selects below:
Ahead of the highly anticipated Season 3 premiere, Starz dropped BMF: The Dinner–a roundtable conversation featuring Lil Meech, Da’Vinchi, La La Anthony, 2 Chainz, DJ Drama, and Da Brat discussing the real cultural impact and “History in the Making” of BMF.
Moderated by Big Tigger, the cast and Hip-Hop legends discussed the intersection of BMF with the music industry, its impact on The Culture, the way it represents real-life players and events, and more.
Check it out below:
In Season 3, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) jump into the early ’90s with Meech moving to Atlanta where he hopes to expand the BMF empire in the south.
At the same time, Terry remains in the “D” to handle business, Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris) and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) return as partners often on opposite sides of the law who find common ground in their determination to take down BMF.
Check out the trailer below:
What was your favorite moment from the Season 3 premiere? Tell us down below and peep some of the funniest tweets from the explosive premiere on the flip.
Neyo & 2 Chainz wigs are throwing me off on #BMF . Neyo look like the Evil
Jessie Jackson & 2 Chainz look like a character off of Fat Albert 😭 I cannot take them serious pic.twitter.com/zyJ8OjLoej
— BERET ZAY 👨🏽🎨 (@Isaiah_Jaay) March 2, 2024
Everybody at the dinner table when Terry walked in the house with Markisha😂😂😂 #BMF pic.twitter.com/9U9X9Wgc6w
— Dro💸 (@yrn_dro) March 1, 2024
Terry: Markeisha is fighting for her life 😭
Meech:#BMF
— Lana Archer (@gabbidee_) March 1, 2024
Y’all.. 😩
…when Lucille congratulated Charles.. on his new room..😂 #BMF pic.twitter.com/bZMhDwJfFU
— Candie' ♓ (@cAnDiEoLoGy) March 2, 2024
Meech: "I really I wish you was here with me right now to see what I see, With your good eye."
Me:
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣#BMF pic.twitter.com/oJxe7tRll8
— DC CARTER TV (@devcarter98) March 1, 2024
I ain’t gone lie…that braided wig in the opening scene just pissed me off #BMF pic.twitter.com/o0bwa2Xt2l
— Detached Lover Available Now! (@AdrienneDenise_) March 1, 2024
Continue Slideshow
When Terry walked in Sunday dinner with Markaisha…
Lawanda:#BMF #BlackMafiaFridays pic.twitter.com/pCE2zWFe13
— Unknown Beauty 🦄 (@2beAbeauty) March 1, 2024
Lmao “your father will be getting terry’s room” 😂😂 #BMF pic.twitter.com/t4296lMuzU
— j.Lynn-o 🙂 (@itsreallyjess) March 1, 2024
Oh how I missed hearing “atleast you can wish me luck” 😝😂#BMF pic.twitter.com/GcDIL7XFIa
— T a l i a f e r r o 🌹🍯 (@Pimpcess_Ayeee) March 1, 2024
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.