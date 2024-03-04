Everybody and their mama pulled up to the BMF Season 3 premiere event that brought out DDG, Funny Marco, DeShaun Watson, Lil Rel Howery, Abbott Elementary star William Stanford, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Dreka Gates, Jonica Booth, KaMillion, Tae Heckard, and more to the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles.

Other notable attendees included BMF cast members Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Michole Briana White, La La Anthony, Kelly Hu, 2 Chainz, Cynthia Bailey, Sydney Mitchell, Laila D. Pruitt, Christopher B. Duncan, and Power Book II: Ghost star Gianni Paolo.

The star-studded event went down at the Hollywood Athletic Club, which was decorated like the legendary Platinum Palace featured in the hit series.

Guests were treated to VIP bottle service, vintage BMF costumes on display, and real-life photos of the Flenory Brothers from their reign in Detroit and Atlanta.

Check out more selects below:

Ahead of the highly anticipated Season 3 premiere, Starz dropped BMF: The Dinner–a roundtable conversation featuring Lil Meech, Da’Vinchi, La La Anthony, 2 Chainz, DJ Drama, and Da Brat discussing the real cultural impact and “History in the Making” of BMF.

Moderated by Big Tigger, the cast and Hip-Hop legends discussed the intersection of BMF with the music industry, its impact on The Culture, the way it represents real-life players and events, and more.

Check it out below:

In Season 3, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) jump into the early ’90s with Meech moving to Atlanta where he hopes to expand the BMF empire in the south.

At the same time, Terry remains in the “D” to handle business, Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris) and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) return as partners often on opposite sides of the law who find common ground in their determination to take down BMF.

Check out the trailer below:

What was your favorite moment from the Season 3 premiere? Tell us down below and peep some of the funniest tweets from the explosive premiere on the flip.