Things are heating up on Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone thanks to a BMF star who’s detailing just how “un-sexy” shooting sex scenes can be.

Kelly Hu who plays Detective Jin on the hit STARZ series appeared on award-winning chef Curtis Stone’s video podcast to detail a number of things including her humble beginnings in Hawaii, her first major acting gig on Growing Pains, her experience working with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on The Scorpion King ahead of the film’s 22nd anniversary and the increase in Asian representation in Hollywood.

During the conversation, she also spoke about shooting steamy smithereen scenes on BMF.

According to the beauty queen, while it may look easy to lock lips with co-stars and act out intimate scenes, it’s actually awkward.

“It’s so awkward, it’s awful, it’s absolutely awful,” she told Curtis Stone on his HSN+ show. “There’s nothing sexy about it at all.”

She also added that in order to prepare for the steamy smithereens scenes she dieted extensively before meeting with the show’s intimacy coordinator who choreographs the sex scenes.

“Itr’s very choreographed and very thought. Every little bit is thought out, I don’t know how they do it in porn but I’m pretty sure it’s coordinated as well,” said Hu.

Take an exclusive look below.

A new episode of Getting Grilled With Curtis Stone premieres Sunday, March 24 on HSN+.

Things are heating up on Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone – an original video podcast show that will give you something to chew on. Join award-winning chef and the man behind one of the top-rated brands on HSN®, Curtis Stone, as he puts his guests from the worlds of film, music, sports, and beyond in the hot seat. Together, they’re cooking up flavorful convos—and foods—and digging into everything from current events to personal stories, to meals that left their mark. Whether you consider yourself a foodie, a pop culture expert, or somewhere in between, there’s sure to be a (sound) bite for you – streaming free, only on HSN+.