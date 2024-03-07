This season of BMF continues the story of true legends, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), and two actresses who play detectives are dishing on their characters’ continued fight for justice.

In the third season of the STARZ show, Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) is no longer a rookie and she’s got a new partner Detective Amberson (Morgan Alexandria), a politically connected wealthy Black woman who seemingly got her job through nepotism.

The two female detectives will have to work together to try to clean up the streets of Detroit but will they fall into the trap of corruption that’s currently affecting Jin’s former partner, Detective Bryant?

According to Kelly Hu, that’s a possibility but if her character breaks the law it’s for good reason.

“I think that she has learned that there is a lot of gray area and that sometimes you have to cross over that line to do well, to do good,” Hu told BOSSIP. “And I think that [Detective] Bryant has really caused her to open up her eyes to see what the real world is like in Detroit, on this dark side.

I think she’s going to find herself in some positions where she has to [break the law],” she added. “And you know, you’ve already seen in season two, her helping him [Detective Bryant], trying to get him out of trouble, putting her own job and everything that she’s ever worked for in jeopardy. So in turn, saving him is really saving herself.”

As for Morgan Alexandria, she told BOSSIP about the introduction of her character, which viewers will see on the show.

“You will see her ups and downs, you’ll see some truths to her,” said Alexandria. “And I think for the audience, it’s just going to allow them to be more responsive to her. And then also like feel for her.”

Watch our exclusive below.

BMF season 3 airs on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada.

This season of “BMF” continues the story of the inspiring true legends, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who founded one of the most influential crime families in the country, the Black Mafia Family. We parachute into the early ’90s in season three, with Meech moving to Atlanta, hoping to grow the BMF empire in the south and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene. At the same time, Terry remains in the “D,” handling business there, not yet aware of all the dangers lurking around the corner. Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris), on probation from work, and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) find themselves on opposite sides.

“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” through his G-Unit Film and Television production company (Executive Producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life,” and Hip Hop Homicides), alongside creator, executive producer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke (“Power,” “Southland.”) Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television production company in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.