The BMF Season 3 budget is boomin’
BMF fans are buzzing over the star-studded Season 3 trailer featuring glimpses of Ne-Yo, 2 Chainz, Saweetie, Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones, and Cynthia Bailey who upped the ante for the long-awaited premiere on March 1, 2024.
Check out the trailer below:
Making his acting debut is Lil Baby as “Payne”–an eager-to-learn foot soldier out of Atlanta, GA who we expect to trend along with Saweetie as “Keeya”–a former college athlete who’s now on the streets in St. Louis, and Cynthia Bailey as “Gloria”–Detective Bryant’s hard-working ex-wife who’s grappling with their son’s legal battle.
Also joining Season 3 in recurring roles are Bechir Sylvain as “Glock,” Taylor Sele as “Dr. Maurice,” Kadianne Whyte as “Angel,” Ren King as “Henrietta ‘Henri’ Andreas,” Morgan Alexandria as “Detective Colbie Amberson,” Christopher B. Duncan as “Blaze,” and Cedric Martin as “Caesar.”
Returning are series stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. (“Demetrius Flenory”), Da’Vinchi (“Terry Flenory”), Russell Hornsby (“Charles Flenory”), Michole Briana White (“Lucille Flenory”), Steve Harris (“Detective Bryant”), Kelly Hu (“Detective Jin”), and LaLa Anthony (“Markisha”).
In Season 3, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) jump into the early 90s with Meech moving to Atlanta where he hopes to expand the BMF empire in the south.
At the same time, Terry remains in the “D” to handle business, Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris) and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) return as partners often on opposite sides of the law who find common ground in their determination to take down BMF.
Why Neyo got hair in the new season of #BMF 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DSzepwUDzM
— Taemoney434 (@taemoney434) January 26, 2024
WHO DECIDED TO PUT THAT WIG ON NEYO?????? #BMF
— ACC Brando (@BrandoNumbaNine) January 27, 2024
WHO IS THIS BITCH 😭😭😭🥴 #BMF pic.twitter.com/k8dI7jOKbJ
— Empress ✨💎♀️ (@PrettyA2256) January 27, 2024
wtf is Neyo doing with that Tyler Perry wig on 💀 https://t.co/g1VMNb7Xjc
— 02.10❣️ (@qiasiaaa_) January 27, 2024
Why was Lil Baby in the BMF trailer with 2023 locs? 😂
— AP. (@callmeCourtnee) January 27, 2024
Can't lie. BMF is going to be a little struggle watching it this season. After learning how corny Lil Meech is. And Neyo's Temptations wig. Ion dawg 😫 pic.twitter.com/d5BY1upjPM
— Mr. Wholesomething (@footballguy82) January 26, 2024
lil baby’s acting is finna be worse than caresha’s in bmf
— tony baudelaire (@childishtonio) January 27, 2024
Cynthia is in the new season of BMF? Lawd I hope Leon helped her cause the last movies she was in, sis wasn’t good at all 🥴
— Gabriella (@xoxoItsGabby) January 26, 2024
Lucille getting her lick back 🤭🤭🤭 #bmf #blackmafiafridays #blackmafiafamily #meech #terry pic.twitter.com/MSsQ7WVHcR
— Zacfatima (@Zacxfatima) January 26, 2024
