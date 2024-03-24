Bossip Video

The owners of 810 Billiards & Bowling continue to fight the wrongful death lawsuit for Takeoff’s fatal shooting, blaming attendees, including the rapper.

Nearly a year ago, Takeoff’s mother Titania Davenport filed the million dollar lawsuit. The case comes after her son was murdered outside of the bowling alley in November 2022. According to the Los Angeles Times, Davenport alleges that the Houston bowling alley was informed of the Migo’s arrival and that the venue should seek more security measures.

The lawsuit against the bowling alley was filed in June 2023, but no settlements have been reached. 810 Billiards & Bowling has requested that the lawsuit be dismissed. They denied any wrongdoing in Takeoff’s, real name Kirshnik Ball, death.

According to RadarOnline, the venue places all the blame on Patrick Clark, who was charged with the murder in December 2022. Possession of illegal firearms was also cited as part of the responsibility.

Blame was also placed on Takeoff, Quavo, and others who participated in gambling activities outside of the bowling alley.

Davenport is adamant that Takeoff was an innocent bystander and that 810 Billiards & Bowling should take responsibility. In the lawsuit, she stated that the venue was aware that large crowds would attend due to the presence of celebrities. She believes that they disregarded the possibility of improving the security measures.

The grieving mother also claims that a group of patrons attempted to intimidate Takeoff. This resulted in verbal and physical altercations. This then led to gunshots that would claim Takeoff’s life. Davenport is requesting more than $1 million dollars to cover emotional damage, funeral expenses, and Takeoff’s personal injuries.

Takeoff’s Father Joins Mother In Lawsuit Against Bowling Alley

Kenneth Ball, Takeoff’s father, and Davenport have been in a legal battle over Takeoff’s estate, as the rapper did not leave a will. RapUp reports that Takeoff left behind at least $26 million. Still, Ball has been named an Intervenor in Davenport’s lawsuit against the bowling alley. AllHipHop reported that Ball is also seeking $1 million dollars in damages as Ball has suffered greatly due to his son’s death.

Additionally, Quavo’s assistant, Joshua Washington, filed a lawsuit against 810 Billiards & Bowling in August 2023. Washington was injured in the same shooting that abruptly ended Takeoff’s life. According to RapUp, Washington was shot in his right side, and in the rush to flee, he had to find his own way to the hospital. He also claims that security was inadequate and personnel was not properly trained.

Patrick Clark Remains On House Arrest

After Takeoff’s untimely death on Nov. 1, 2022, law enforcement began investigating the crime. The Los Angeles Times reported that detectives utilized video, audio, and physical evidence that marked Patrick Clark as the perpetrator.

On Dec. 1, 2022, Clark was apprehended and charged with Takeoff’s murder. He was held on a $1 million bond, which he posted. As a condition of his bail, Clark must remain on house arrest until his next court date in August 2024. The case is predicted to go to trial.

Over a year later, Takeoff’s presence continues to be missed. As one-third of the Migos, he will always be remembered and cemented as a legend.