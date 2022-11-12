Long Live Takeoff: Quavo, Offset & Drake Remember Rapper At His Funeral, Cardi B Pens Emotional Tribute

As fans across the world mourn the shocking death of Takeoff, the stars closest to him said goodbye at his funeral.

On Friday, thousands waited in the rain outside the State Farm Arena in his hometown Atlanta for the service and Rolling Stone reports that Drake, Justin Bieber, and fellow Migos members, Quavo and Offset, delivered emotional remarks for “Takeoff’s Celebration of Life.”

Additionally, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens presented Takeoff with The Phoenix Award, the highest honor in the city of Atlanta.

Quavo And Offset Remembered Their Fellow Migo

In a heartfelt speech, Quavo honored his lifelong bond with Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball. Quavo reflected on his unwavering humility and loyalty and noted that before they tag-teamed on hit rap songs, Takeoff’s “first dream” was that they could be tag-team partners in the WWE.

“You’ve been by my side, looking up at me with them eyes, same eyes you got as you got as my sister, waiting on me to make the next move, then you followed up right behind me. You always made sure I did it first so you could do it right with me,” Quavo said. “You never competed with me. We was always on the same team, ‘cause you hated playing against me ‘cause I always played too hard or too rough. And I could hear Momma saying: ‘Not too rough, son,’ ‘cause I ain’t like to lose,” he recalled.

Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle, and Offset is his cousin. However, the trio always referred to themselves as brothers, even when they went separate ways earlier this year. In October, Quavo and Takeoff released Only Built For Infinity Links under the new group Unc & Phew. At the funeral service, Offset finally broke his silence about Takeoff and broke down next to the chrome casket.

“Take,” he said, struggling with sorrow, “I love you. I’m sorry.” The crowd encouraged and shed tears with Offset as he cried over the “unbearable” loss. “I don’t wanna question you, God, but I don’t get you sometimes,” Offset said before leading a prayer. “I need to be held,” he confessed.

Drake Delivered An Emotional Eulogy To Takeoff

Like Offset, Drake dropped everything to be there for Takeoff one last time.

The Her Loss rapper shared a poem by Maya Angelou and one he wrote himself, reports Rolling Stone. During his emotional eulogy, Drake compared himself and the Migos to the Rat Pack. The comparison is fitting after the four connected for the “Versace” remix and dominated the industry together like those old Hollywood legends.

“I miss performing with my brothers,” he said. “After all these years watching Dean Martin, I realized I want to grow old with my friends. We should do that more,” Drake continued.

Chlöe Bailey, Justin Bieber, And Yolanda Adams Performed

Chlöe Bailey performed a heartbreaking rendition of Beyonce’s “Heaven” during Takeoff’s funeral. Yolanda Adams beautifully belted out a performance of “The Battle Is The Lord’s.” Justin Bieber fought through grief to sing an acoustic version of his 2021 song, “Ghost.” The difficulty is understandable with poignant lyrics like “If I can’t be close to you, I’ll settle for the ghost of you. I miss you more than life.”

Cardi B’s Heartbroken Tribute

Cardi B didn’t take the stage at Takeoff’s celebration of life but she shared a tribute to him on Instagram.

“The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable. The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss,” Cardi wrote on Friday. “As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit 🔥. It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made. “I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope *ss personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff 🚀💔I will also love you 4L & after,” she continued.

R.I.P. Takeoff.

In an official press release, Takeoff’s family also asked that in lieu of flowers or gifts, fans and funeral attendees donate to the Rocket Foundation, which supports community-based programs that help prevent gun violence.