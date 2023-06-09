Bossip Video

Takeoff’s mother Titania Davenport has filed a lawsuit against the owners of 810 Billiards & Bowling where the rapper was killed.

Since the killing of Takeoff, born Kirsnick Ball, Houston authorities have made strides to bring justice to the situation. The alleged shooter has been identified and indicted and will soon be going to trial. Takeoff’s mother Titania Davenport is now suing the venue where her son was fatally shot.

On Wednesday, she filed a lawsuit in Harris County against various LLCs tied to Houston’s 810 Billiards & Bowling.

According to Rolling Stone, the lawsuit claims the facility failed to provide proper security on the night of her son’s death and provided “no screening mechanisms, no after-hour controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees.”

“In fact, social media posting in advance of the party made it clear that not only basic security measures needed to be followed, but advance planning and consideration should have been taken into account, which Defendants were negligent in failing to do,” reads the lawsuit. “Defendants knew or should have known that a significant number of violent crimes were committed at the subject premises and in the surrounding area, but negligently failed to protect invitees like [Takeoff] from the risks of violent crime.”

Takeoff’s mom also alleged that the venue in particular should have beefed up security because of the celebs like her son who were present that night.

“Specifically, Defendants knew that based on the nature of the party, celebrities would more likely than not be in attendance and potentially be the targets of crime. Defendants negligently represented proper security would be in place, when in fact none was; this caused many people to come to the event without concern.”

Furthermore, Davenport’s lawsuit outlines 18 cases of alleged negligence from property owners who failed to properly retain, hire, train and supervise their employees.

Takeoff’s mother is seeking “compensatory, special, economic, consequential, general, punitive, and all other damages permissible under Texas law,” reports Rolling Stone.

She is also suing for “loss of earning capacity” related to the murder of her son.