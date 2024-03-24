Bossip Video

Andre 3000 shocked rap fans and enthusiasts alike when he announced he’d be releasing a flute album.

New Blue Sun released to solid reviews, and now the inimitable hip hop legend has taken his tunes on the road. At a recent Los Angeles show, 3 Stacks revealed that his pivot from rap to flute was not planned.

“‘How you just gon’ be rapping and then just get on stage playing f**king flutes? Like, I didn’t plan to be the flute n-gga. I didn’t plan to be that. It just kinda, like, it happened. When I started rapping, I didn’t know what it would be. It was just me and Big Boi at the crib watching rap videos.”

The rap legend went on to say that the same serendipity leads each of our lives.

“Then we was like, ‘Let’s try it.’ I know we have plans. I know we go to school. We have intentions, we plan for things – but we all freestyling. We all making this s**t up as we go along. We have intentions but we don’t really know.”

Though it’s been over two decades since the last Outkast album, all does not seem to be lost on getting another rap masterpiece from the group. According to HipHopDX, Big Boi has been letting Andre 3000 take his own path back to the booth. When asked about the possibility, the “Hey Ya” rapper said,

“But I’m sure like, I want another OutKast album. Yeah, like in my mind – but see, that’s the thing. That’s the human side. I want an OutKast album a long time ago.”

He’s also open to giving the fans a long-awaited solo offering.

“And honestly for me as an individual, it would be gratifying to me to put out a solo rap situation. But not for nobody else at this point. It’s for me because I actually like the challenge of, ‘How could I make this part of my life interesting and rhyme in words?’ You know what I mean? Like how can I do that? So yeah, it’s still a challenge. So I think hopefully with will and intent, something will happen.”

Well, whether he’ll be flowing or fluting, we’ll be seated.