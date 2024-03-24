Bossip Video

Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI could miss its 2025 targeted release date after falling behind on production.

Last December Rockstar delivered their first trailer for the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Grand Theft Auto VI promises to live up to the hype and meet every demand from gamers across the globe. However, to get all this done you have to meet every deadline and the staff has to have all hands on deck.

According to Kotaku the videogame could miss its release window and be released a year later in 2026. This would likely outrage gamers, but nothing like releasing a lackluster product would ruin the game. The cause for delay is reportedly the production as Rockstar allegedly struggles with tension over return-to-office mandates. The upcoming sequel will reportedly be set in Vice City with a Bonnie and Clyde style campaign.

Rockstar is currently targeting an early 2025 release but if rumors and problems continue another year’s wait could be on the horizon.

After waiting a decade and purchasing the previous installment multiple times we should all survive the longer wait. For now, the exact release date is unknown but it is still slated for Q1 2025.

It looks like it will take a miracle to meet that deadline but with GTA anything can happen.