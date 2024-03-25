Bossip Video

It’s time to grab your cryangles!

Candiace Dillard Bassett is shockingly sharing that she’s leaving The Real Housewives Of Potomac after six seasons. In her announcement, the singer who joined the show in season 3, also noted that she might “Drive Back” to Bravo at a later date.

Dillard Bassett, 37, broke the news with PEOPLE exclusively in a statement.

“As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth, and moments of introspection that have defined this journey,” Dillard Bassett, who won’t be on the reality series’ ninth season, said.” With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.” “This is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later,'” she added before addressing her dedicated fans. “Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead — and more importantly, sharing them all with you!”

PEOPLE added that while Bravo doesn’t officially comment on casting, a source close to production confirmed that Dillard Bassett chose to leave the franchise on her own and wasn’t fired.

The housewife is expected to continue working on her singing career amid her exit. She has also expressed interest in expanding her family with her husband Chris Bassett and has openly discussed her IVF journey.

Just last month Dillard Bassett shared that she “definitely” planned to one day exit #RHOP and pursue music full-time.

“In life, if you don’t always have a plan, what are you doing?” she told PageSix. “There is definitely a plan,” she added.

She also said she was grateful that Bravo gave her a platform to showcase her multifaceted career.

“I’m so, so, so grateful for the platform that I’ve been given with Bravo,” said Dillard Bassett. “They have supported me immensely with my music career, with my acting career, with just my love for wanting to express myself as an artist.”

Will you miss seeing Candiace Dillard Bassett on the forthcoming ninth season of #RHOP?

The remaining cast members are Mia Thornton, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, and Nneka Ihim.