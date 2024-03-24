Bossip Video

RHOP star Mia Thornton is likely lying as usual setting the record straight on the final straw that led her to file for divorce from Gordon Thornton.

Page Six reports that the decision followed some less-than-kind sentiments from the 71-year-old former sugar daddy.

“I want to say my breaking point was when he publicly decided to shame me,” Mia said. “And I said, ‘OK, this is not what we’re doing.’ And I filed. Yeah, I did because I’m like, ‘Let’s go ahead and get this clock rolling. I just don’t want to be a part of it.”

The couple share two children—Jeremiah, 8, and daughter Juliana, 6—and separated in July 2023. Rumors started circulating that Mia stepped out on Gordon when photos surfaced of her with a mystery man last year. Apparently, her extracurricular activities rubbed the senior Thornton the wrong way. The outlet reports he expressed his frustrations during an interview.

“What really aggravates me through all of this, is that I’d given her permission, and yet she still chooses to sneak around, chooses to lie, chooses to continually change her story about what’s going on and why she’s leaving me.”

One thing for sure, two things for certain when it comes to Gordon, he’s going to make Mia stand on business.

The most recent season of RHOP depicts Mia and Gordon attempting to work through the many changes in their marriage. The ups and downs included losing a significant amount of their income. Though the storyline seemed to have some holes, the gist is that Gordon was removed from his family business.

However, the reality TV couple has since filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage and is co-parenting. Mia is now living with her former high school sweetheart and current boyfriend, DJ Incognito. Things are apparently going well as Mia says the two “have wedding on the brain,” but she, of course, has “to get divorced first.”