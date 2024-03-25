Bossip Video

Fresh off the heels of Candiace Dillard Bassett announcing that she’s leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac, a report is alleging that Robyn Dixon and another housewife are also exiting the series. That would mean that #RHOP would be down THREE housewives for season 9.

TheJasmineBRAND is reporting that Robyn, 44, has been let go from the Bravo show amid a reported cast shake-up. Unlike Candiace, Robyn has yet to make an official statement on her alleged departure.

If the #RHOP exit rumors are true, it appears that Dixon who starred on the show for all eight seasons, will continue to focus on her Embellished hat business and her GLO RX skincare line that was highlighted during the #RHOP finale.

Jasmine Brand Alleges That Another Housewife Is Leaving #RHOP With Robyn Dixon

While Robyn remains tight-lipped, TheJasmineBRAND’s owner is speaking out on her exclusive report and alleging that another unnamed housewife will exit before cameras go up for the ninth season.

“The production, they are shaking things up with the cast,” said Jasmine Brand while co-hostingWay Up With Angela Yee on Monday. “I heard that they’re taking away three people from the show. Allegedly Robyn Dixon is being put on hiatus, there’s Candiace, and there’s another person that won’t return.”

Without Robyn and Candiace, the remaining ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac would be Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Mia Thornton, Nneka Ihim, Ashley Darby, and Dr. Wendy Osefo.

This story is still developing…