Bossip Video

Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) star Robyn Dixon admitted that she sent screenshots of text messages exchanged with her former friend, Candiace Dillard Bassett, to an anonymous blogger. During an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on March 11, the 43-year-old reality TV star explained why her seemingly pretty shady act was justified.

While speaking to Andy Cohen, Dixon revealed that she sent her text messages to Bassett to refute something that the RHOP star’s husband, Chris Bassett, previously said about their fallout. Oddly, Chris had been communicating with the unnamed blogger before she went to him to share her side of the story.

Dixon told Cohen that the anonymous blogger “was a mutual supporter” of her and Candiace and was rooting for them to rekindle their friendship, according to a video posted to the Page Six TikTok account.

The Reasonably Shady podcast host continued, “He was really hurt to see our friendship go to pits. So he’d be in communication with Chris Bassett who told him that I left her on read, pretty much.”

To dispel any confusion and offer transparency, Dixon forwarded the blogger the text messages she exchanged with Bassett. She aimed to avoid being perceived as the primary reason for their fallout.

“It was just to explain why Candiace claims she went to Twitter instead of just talking to me,” she added.

In the comments section, netizens shared their thoughts about Dixon’s explanation with many calling the RHOP star’s bluff.

“She did it to be messy,” wrote one user. “Robyn, please. This gives me flashbacks of her explaining her husband’s actions,” another person on TikTok wrote, citing the time when the housewife tried to clear her husband, Juan Dixon, of cheating rumors after he paid for a white woman’s hotel.

It’s unclear what the text messages between Bassett and Dixon said, but the former friends’ once thriving relationship has been a huge talking point in Season 8 of RHOP. On Sunday’s episode, Bassett revealed that a big part of the reason why she stopped talking to Dixon was because of the text message controversy.

As previously reported, the pair’s severed friendship was also fueled by Dixon spreading rumors about Chris’s alleged infidelity. The controversy sparked when Ayanna Williams came forward in October 2023, alleging an affair with Chris. Subsequently, during an episode of their Reasonably Shady podcast, Robyn and fellow RHOP star, Gizelle Bryant, expressed their belief in the credibility of Williams’ claims. In November 2023, Williams later confessed to fabricating the affair.