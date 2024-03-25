Bossip Video

Simon Guobadia is making some serious claims about Porsha Williams amid their divorce and dedicated fans of the businessman’s estranged wife are in disbelief.

According to new court documents obtained by Page Six, Guobadia is firing back at Williams’ divorce filing with claims that she brought an “armed gunman” to their home.

In the documents, the entrepreneur alleges that his wife “abandoned” their marital home at one point, later returning with “a man visibly bearing a gun for reasons unknown to [Guobadia].” He also claims that Porsha brought that same man to their house on two different occasions.

Guobadia goes on to claim that during an incident on March 21, he had to call police in an effort to “maintain the peace.”

According to Page Six, he also alleges that Williams had “third parties” to call and harass him and others “in an effort to force them out.”

On or about March 24, Simon claims the reality star, her mother, and her mother’s boyfriend made a “forcible entry” into their home, allegedly disengaging security cameras and “tamper[ing] with items and evidence.”

“Since the filing of the instant divorce, Wife’s actions have been erratic, unstable, threatening, and harassing to … the house staff, and the minor children,” the documents state, according to the outlet. “[Williams’] behavior has caused safety concerns, especially since there are minor children — [Guobadia’s] children — currently living in the Marital Residence.”

With his filing, Guobadia is requesting a judge issue a restraining order against Williams.

This comes after Porsha filed for divorce from Simon last month after just one year of marriage. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star immediately requested that the entrepreneur not “destroy” any of their financial records.

In response, Guobadia claims in his filing that his wife took “calculated steps” to marry and divorce him in a timeframe that would “intentionally trigger” parts of their prenup for “personal financial gain and greed.”