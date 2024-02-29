Bossip Video

Porsha Williams’ divorce is underway and now, she’s asking the court to enforce the prenup that she signed with her soon-to-be-former husband, Simon Guobadia, before they jumped the broom. Not only that, but the housewife who encouraged #RHOA fans to address her as Mrs. Guobadia, has dropped the businessman’s last name from her social media profiles.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Williams, 42, signed a prenup with her estranged Nigerian husband on Nov. 17, 2022, days before the couple wed in a traditional Nigerian native law ceremony and their lavish American-style ceremony. The prenup will establish “each party’s separate property interests and marital property interests,” the document noted. Their date of marriage was listed as Nov. 25, 2022.

In her petition, Williams — who will be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) this year — claimed that she and Guobadia were “living in a bona fide state of separation” before she filed for divorce on Feb. 22. It’s unclear if there is any ill will between the soon-to-be-exes, but a legal representative for the reality TV star said Williams was “hopeful” that she would come to an amicable “agreement settling all issues” with her now- estranged husband of 15 months.

“However, if such an agreement cannot be reached, Wife reserves the right to amend this Complaint accordingly” the petition read, according to Radar Online.

Porsha’s push to enforce her prenup with Guobadia comes just days after she filed a legal complaint against the Simcol Petroleum Limited Company founder.

According to PEOPLE, in her complaint, the Bravo star asked the court to prevent Guobadia from destroying, concealing, or altering any financial documents connected to their ongoing divorce.

In the filing, Guobadia was informed of the obligation under Georgia law to “exercise reasonable care to protect and preserve evidence relevant” to the case. This includes financial records, income statements, tax documentation, expense records, and any documents reflecting “relative conduct” by both him and Williams.

The 42-year-old star cited that her marriage with the 59-year-old businessman was “irretrievably broken” and asked court officials to hold the Nigerian-born entrepreneur responsible for any legal fees associated with the divorce.

Porsha Removed Simone’s Last Name From Her Social Media Accounts

The couple’s split is getting real, as Williams has removed the last name of her estranged hubby from all of her social media accounts. There are still a few photos and videos from the couple’s Valentine’s Day celebration and their recent trip to Dubai on the RHOA star’s Instagram account.

In a video posted to Williams’ Instagram account five days before she filed for divorce, the star called Guobadia her “ride or die.”

Hmm.. interesting.

What do you think about Williams and Guobadia’s divorce? Thoughts?