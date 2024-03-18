Bossip Video

It looks like the door is closed (again) for NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams’ friendship, especially after NeNe posed for a petty photo op seemingly intended to shade Porsha.

According to the reality star, however, it’s no biggie because she doesn’t owe the divorcing housewife “anything but an a** whooping.”

The latest drama started on March 17, when Guobadia, 59, took to Instagram to show some love to his “friend” and “habesha sis,” Yassmin Ibrahim. It’s unclear if the soon-to-be single entrepreneur is romantically involved with Ibrahim, but in the caption, he noted that his beautiful friend had been there for him before all of the “BS.”

His sweet note to Ibrahim, who appears to be the founder of the Houston-based tax firm Flash Tax Refund Tax Services, read:

“Keep winning, very proud of you.”

Oddly, that same day, Guobadia and Ibrahim appeared on Leakes’ Instagram Story smiling alongside the former reality TV star and her ex-boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh.

Leakes, 56, captioned the shady images, “Happy Sunday,” according to photos reposted by the Shade Room.

NeNe’s unexpected linkup with Guobadia seemed like a direct jab at Williams, due to her recent video about the Go Naked Hair co-founder and social media quickly called the former housewife out.

NeNe Leakes Accused Porsha Williams Of Refusing To Work With Her On The Upshaws

On March 15, the former RHOA star took to her Instagram story to express how “disappointed” she felt after Williams allegedly refused to film with her on Netflix’s The Upshaws.

“Earlier this week I was told by my management company that the Netflix scripted series The Upshaws were interested in casting me for a part,” Leakes explained on Friday, noting how she was excited to film alongside her former Bravo TV co-star. “I haven’t seen Porsha. We always have a good laugh when we see each other, so I was like, ‘Ok, me and Porsha are going to kill this part.’”

According to the video, Leakes’ excitement quickly turned into shock when her management informed her that Williams didn’t want to work with her on set.

“I was later told that Porsha did not show up to work and had said that she did not want to work with me. That we had had issues from the past, and she did not want to work with me,” Leakes claimed, adding that she was “disappointed,” in the mother of one’s decision.

The reality TV star-turned-actress stated that as far as she knew, she and Williams were on good terms. She noted how they recently spent time abroad in Dubai together.

“I am shocked to hear that Porsha would go to a production company and say that she doesn’t want to work with me because we’ve had a lot of issues in the past,” Leakes added. “What lots of issues did we have in the past?”

She went on to say that she texted Porsha directly who said she was offended that she “didn’t reach out to little sis” amid her Simon Guobadia divorce. The comment clearly set NeNe off because she let the cattiness fly and ended her video by saying;

“The bottom line is that Porsha did not want to share the spotlight. That’s it. Professionals can share the spotlight. Porsha is not a star, she is a Bravolebrity. Be clear!”

Williams hasn’t spoken about the drama, that’s because she’s been too busy hanging out and living her best life with her bestie Shamea Morton in Beverly Hills.

On Saturday, the 42-year-old RHOA bombshell posted a photo carousel of herself having a blast with Morton in Los Angeles without her wedding ring on. The besties went out for a tasty lunch and walked around the Hills looking like a million bucks.

Amid the ongoing chatter, NeNe recently responded to blogger @RodneyTheVoice who suggested that she doesn’t owe Porsha anything except for an “a** whooping.”

“Say it loud so the people in the back can hear you,” replied NeNe in TheShadeRoom’s Instagram comments.

Messy, messy, messy!

What do YOU think about this brewing beef between NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams?