After Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ homes were raided by federal agents he was spotted looking forlorn in Florida.

According to reports from TMZ, federal cops made their way into the music mogul’s home in Los Angeles on Monday. As previously reported, his property in Miami was also raided.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” a Homeland Security Investigations representative told PEOPLE in a statement. “We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Diddy was not home when his Los Angeles property was raided, though he was spotted pacing around the Miami Opa-Locka Airport that same afternoon.

On Sunday evening, just prior to the raid, the rapper’s private plane was tracked leaving the Sacramento Executive Airport before landing at Palm Springs International Airport about an hour later reports TMZ. Another hour later, his plane took off from Palm Springs and landed at the Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles. The next morning around 9 a.m., the plane departed California and made its way to Antigua. Combs was confirmed not to be on the flight to Antigua, the outlet adds.

While the Bad Boy exec managed to miss the raids, his sons–Justin Combs, 30, and Christian ‘King’ Combs, 25–were seen by Fox 11 in handcuffs outside of their Beverly Hills home as the feds made their way inside.





These rapid developments come amid sex trafficking allegations in two lawsuits against Diddy, which involve accusations from five different plaintiffs.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” Douglas Wigdor, attorney for Cassie and Jane Doe — who each previously filed lawsuits against Diddy — told PEOPLE in a statement following his homes being raided. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

It all began in November 2023, when the music mogul’s ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit against him for allegations of rape, sex trafficking and domestic violence. They reached a settlement just one day after her filing, but that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Later that same month, Liza Gardner alleged that 30 years ago, Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping her and a friend in New York City. The very next day, he was accused of sexual assault by a third woman, Joi Dickerson-Neal.

In December, a fourth person accused the 54-year-old of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and gang rape.

In February, a fifth plaintiff, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, filed a lawsuit in New York federal court. His suit alleged that Combs sexually harassed, drugged, and threatened him over the course of a year while working together on music.