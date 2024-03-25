Bossip Video

Diddy is currently trending amid news that the feds are raiding his homes in Los Angeles and Miami in connection to an ongoing investigation into sex trafficking.

Fox 11 reports that federal raids occurred at Diddy’s house in L.A.’s Holmby Hills neighborhood and his home in Miami. The outlet adds that its SkyFOX helicopter flew over the producer’s home Monday and captured footage of federal agents conducting their investigation at his home.

Diddy’s sons, Justin Combs and Christian Combs, were also seen in handcuffs at the home registered to Bad Boys Films along with one of Combs’ daughters.

During breaking news coverage, Fox 11 spoke with Homeland Security expert Hal Kempfer who said there have been allegations that Combs had been drugging young women and that the agency is “likely looking into the alleged crimes committed in multiple states.”

Citing a source familiar with the investigation, NBC News reports that three women and a man have been interviewed and three other interviews are scheduled about allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

TMZ is also reporting on the news and releasing a statement from a rep for Homeland Security Investigations.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” reads the statement. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

Cassie Ventura Sued Diddy, Accused Him Of Sex Trafficking

Back in November, Diddy’s ex Cassie Ventura sued him and accused him of rape, sex trafficking, and abuse.

She alleged that for nearly a decade, he was plying her with drugs, savagely beating her, and forcing her to have sex with a succession of male prostitutes during filmed “freak-offs.” In the suit, the “Me & U” singer also alleged that in 2018, Diddy forced his way into her home and raped her.

Cassie and Diddy settled just one day after the singer filed her suit.

Cassie’s lawsuit was the first of many legal woes for the embattled Hip-Hop titan.

Just last month, a male music producer accused Diddy of sexually harassing, drugging, and threatening him over the course of more than a year.

Diddy has denied all allegations against him.

This story is still developing…