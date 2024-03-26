Bossip Video

Larsa Pippen has revealed what really caused her breakup from Marcus Jordan.

The Real Housewives of Miami star first started dating Michael Jordan’s son in early 2023. It seemed like their union was getting more serious recently, with talks of engagement and even having children together in the headlines over the past couple months.

That was all halted in February 2024, when the pair decided to spend “some time apart to reevaluate their relationship,” according to Bravo. They reconciled just a few days after, but about a month later, the couple split for good.

Now, Pippen is opening up about what led to their relationship’s demise, insisting the 16-year age gap wasn’t the problem.

The 49-year-old appeared on the March 26 episode of the Amy and T.J. podcast, where she revealed that spending time alone is what made her realize that Jordan wasn’t the man for her.

“I think when you’re alone, you kind of either miss the person or realize maybe you’re not my guy,” she told the podcast hosts. “And I feel like that made me realize that I don’t think he’s my guy.”

Larsa went on to say that she and Marcus are on two “different journey[s]” in life right now, and she wants to put herself first.

“I feel like I have to be true to who I am, what I’m doing, and what he’s doing, you know?” Pippen said. “I want him to be happy. He’s a great guy, but I just don’t feel like it’s for me.”

She also insisted that their age gap had nothing to do with their breakup, saying, “I don’t think it’s the age – it’s just where we are right now.”

The Real Housewives star went on to say that their friendship is still intact following the split, saying, “We were friends for three years before we started dating…Right now, I feel like, you know, we’re cool.”

Still, the breakup was tough–especially considering how inseparable the two of them were during the course of their relationship.

“I think it’s hard to break up because you’re so used to living with the person,” Larsa explained. “We had our podcast together, we worked together, I had him on [Real] Housewives, and that was hard because we were used to being together all the time.”

Now, Larsa jokes that she’s “single and ready to mingle.”