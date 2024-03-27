The Ready To Love finale airs Friday and we’ve got an exclusive clip of the moment when Patrice gets grilled by Chaz’s brother.
As previously reported, season 9 of the hit OWN series is set in Fort Worth where 20 eligible singles are exploring potential romantic connections.
Hosted by comedian and actor, Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, the dating series is continuing to explore the real-life romantic rollercoasters of successful and striking Black men and women in their 30s and 40s as they search for authentic relationships.
Ready To Love Exclusive Clip
In an exclusive clip from Friday’s episode, we see Patrice getting put through the wringer by Chaz’s brother.
The protective sibling asks Patrice about being the owner of a celebrity transportation company and tries to get more insight.
“I do not discuss that,” says a confident Patrice. “I don’t care if he’s the FBI or in the military trying to drill me, I’m not breaking.”
“I’m taking those stories to the grave,” she adds.
Ultimately, her unwillingness to bend impresses Chaz.
“She stood up for herself and I can tell my brother likes her,” he says.
Take an exclusive look below.
It looks like Chaz and Patrice’s relationship is progressing, but will these two choose each other? We’ll just have to watch and see.
The Ready To Love season finale airs Friday, March 27 at 8/7 c on OWN.
