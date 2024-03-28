Bossip Video

Raq & Rollin’

After shocking fans with the cancellation of Power Book II: Ghost (which concludes in a two-part final season premiering on June 7th), STARZ announced the early renewal of Power Book III: Raising Kanan for a fifth season ahead of its forthcoming fourth season currently filming in New York.

“We know that our fans can’t get enough of Raising Kanan. As the inevitable evolution of this young man into a killer plays out, we knew we had much more backstory to share in this ever-escalating family saga,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ. “As we continue to expand the storytelling within the Power universe, we’re looking forward to how this story may intersect with other Power characters during this prequel era.”

This comes after the streamer’s announcement that Power prequel series Origins is in development.

The buzzy series would delve into the origin story of fan-favorite characters Ghost and Tommy (whose Power Book IV: Force spin-off is returning for Season 3 later this year).

Set in the early ’90s, Power Book III: Raising Kanan tells the origin story of the merciless “Kanan Stark” (played by 50 Cent in the flagship Power series) and his entry into the criminal world through his ruthless mother who runs the family’s drug empire with an iron fist.

Season 3 recently left social media in shambles with an epic showdown between Kanan and Raq resulting in surprise deaths and an even-more surprising return of a fan-favorite character.

The series stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of “Kanan,” Tony and Grammy Award-winner Patina Miller as his mother Raquel “Raq” Thomas,” London Brown as “Marvin Thomas,” Malcolm Mays as “Lou-Lou Thomas,” Hailey Kilgore as “Jukebox,” and Joey Bada$$ as “Unique.”

Creator Sascha Penn will return as showrunner and executive producer for Season 5 of Power Book: III: Raising Kanan that, with Power Book II: Ghost ending, will reign as the undisputed best of the Power Books.