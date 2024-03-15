STARZ did WHAT???

Power Book II: Ghost fans are reeling over STARZ’s shocking announcement that Season 4 will be the final installment of the addictive drama series airing in two parts this summer.

While fans were hurt by the news, many of them found solace in the surprise release of the Season 4 teaser trailer. Check it out below:

In Season 4, it’s Tariq and Braydon against the world after watching everything they built crumble in Season 3.

“With new alliances formed in each faction, Tariq and Brayden must find a way back into the game — and a way to insulate themselves from ever being put in the same situation again,” per the official synopsis. “But when Brayden starts flirting with a new, reckless lifestyle, Tariq wonders if there really is room for two at the top.”

Returning for the final season are Michael Rainey Jr. as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Mary J. Blige as “Monet Tejada,” Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma,” and Lightskinkeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael” with Michael Ealy making his debut as “Detective Don Carter.”

Rainey Jr. spoke out about the disappointing announcement, claiming he was blindsided by the show’s cancellation.

Naturally, 50 Cent responded in the most 50 Cent way possible.

“Yeah because @michaelraineyjr don’t answer his phone,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Rainey Jr. later cleaned things up with an exclusive statement to The Shade Room.

“Portraying Tariq St. Patrick in the Power Universe has been an incredible journey. Power has been an amazing platform, opening doors for young actors like myself, and I’m truly grateful for that. While the ending of Book II may feel abrupt and disappointing, I choose to view it as a stepping stone for many of us as we transition into the next chapter of our careers.”

The unexpected news comes just a day after STARZ announced plans to expand the Powerverse with a new prequel series Origins that will delve into the origin story of fan favorite characters Ghost and Tommy.

“This explosive season of ‘Ghost’ is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise – fans will not be disappointed,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for STARZ. “While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the Power universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon.”

You asked, I answered. Young Ghost and Tommy coming your way. Power Origins now in development. #PowerUniverse #GUnitFilmandTV pic.twitter.com/EMGBi80n4G — 50cent (@50cent) March 13, 2024

Part one of the final Power Book II: Ghost season debuts on Friday, June 7, and part two premieres on Friday, September 6 at midnight on the STARZ app.

What was your reaction to Power Book II: Ghost ending after Season 4? Would you want to see the series have 10+ seasons? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the shocking news on the flip.