OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is announcing that Ready to Love, its popular unscripted dating series, will be renewed for a tenth milestone season.

An official press release reports that Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles is once again seeking out sexy singles looking to make genuine connections. As we all know that can lead to romantic rollercoasters for the cast consisting of successful and striking Black daters in their 30s and 40s.

It’s unclear which city the show will feature next, but the renewal news comes ahead of the Ready To Love Fort Worth season finale.

The Ready To Love Finale Airs Ahead Of An “Explosive” Two-Part Reunion

Season nine of RTL concludes this Friday, March 29 at 8/7c as four couples enter the finale episode; Laron and Mya…

Meika and Justin…

Chaz and Vanessa, although Chaz is also still interested in Patrice…

and Patrice and Alonzo although Patrice is also interested in Chaz.

A press release notes that watchers will see self-reflection that delivers a few shocking surprises and at least one couple setting sail into the sunset together. A preview from the finale also shows that things are tense between Maya and Laron after his explosive outburst.

Following the finale, the original 20 singles will join Tommy in an explosive two-part reunion to reflect on the romance and drama from Fort Worth all in the pursuit of finding lasting love.

They will come together to dish about love connections formed during the show – some of which stopped them in their tracks, others that are progressing, and ones that no one saw coming. Parts 1 and 2 of Fort Worth Reunion air on Friday, April 5 and 12 at 8/7c on OWN.

Will YOU be watching the Ready To Love season finale this Friday, March 29 at 8/7c on OWN?