Bossip Video

We’ve been following the romance between Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims since the very beginning and we couldn’t be more excited about this news.

WE tv today shares a super tease and announces that all-new reality series, The Barnes Bunch, will premiere on Friday, April 19 at 10pm ET with new episodes available on the popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK every Tuesday.

This endearing new series follows NBA champion and successful Podcaster, Matt Barnes, alongside his fiancée, model and reality personality, Anansa Sims, as they navigate love, forgiveness, and personal growth while reconciling their past. Both incredibly active and supportive parents, they are often aided by Sims’ mother, supermodel and New York Times Bestselling author, Beverly Johnson. Amid their chaotic lives with a blended family of six kids, now they confront the challenge of conquering their complex history to forge a future together and build a lasting union. The stakes are even higher as they navigate co-parenting, family dynamics, fame, and their growing empire.

Fresh off their engagement last year, the season features Matt and Anansa’s extensive planning of their engagement party. However, in the premiere episode, Matt reveals shocking information to Anansa at couples therapy, making her recall old relationship troubles. Beverly convinces Anansa to join her at a modeling shoot celebrating the 50th anniversary of her history-making Vogue Cover, but Anansa’s responsibilities as a mother makes it difficult. Will the ‘bad boy of basketball’ finally settle down? And can this dynamic duo maintain their sanity while juggling the kids, busy careers and potentially another baby?

Check out the supertease below!

Play

We love to see the highs and hate to see the lows but we’re definitely gonna be watching this! What did you think of the trailer?

The Barnes Bunch is Executive Produced by Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner for Foxxhole Productions, Sun de Graaf of Lionsgate Alternative Television, and Oji Singletary and Amy Chaffin serve as Showrunners. Angela Molloy, SVP Development & Original Production, Unscripted and Noella Charles, VP Development & Original Production, Unscripted Executive Produce for WE tv.

The Barnes Bunch, will premiere on Friday, April 19 at 10pm ET with new episodes streaming on ALLBLK every Tuesday.