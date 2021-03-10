Bossip Video

Good for them!

Anansa Sims and Matt Barnes have evidently gotten past their rough patch and forged a new flame.

The retired NBA player and the mother of his son made headlines at the beginning of 2020 after a nasty public breakup with allegations of toxicity being thrown back in forth. Matt eventually took accountability for causing the mother a headache, issuing an apology for being a difficult co-parent. It was around the holiday season that the pair seemingly worked things out, spending time together as a family with Matt confirming he was back in love with Anansa.

Aside from the social media praise she received from Matt, we haven’t heard much from Anansa about them reconciling until now. The mom gave her man a 41st birthday shout-out, letting everyone know she loves him now “more than” she did. 42-year-old Anansa says she and Matt are now “stronger than ever.”

Happy Birthday My Love!! You’re an amazing Man and Father. I didn’t know that I could love you more than I did before. We’ve been forged in the fire, now we’re stronger than ever. Our love is a testimony of Gods grace, forgiveness and His mercy. I’m so grateful to spend this special day with you. You’re the King of my heart. I love you.

The couple seems to be celebrating in Tulum where Anansa shared a reel of them toasting each other on the beach.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CMNSOJLncFE/?utm_source=ig_embed

Late last year, Matt Barnes also publicly squashed his beef with ex-wife Gloria Govan and his old teammate Derek Fisher.

Good for him for finally being at peace with both of the mothers of his children!