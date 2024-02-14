1 of 9 ❯ ❮

of 9

For your smithereens sipping pleasure, it’s time to toast to love with our Valentine’s Day drink guide! Today is a day that many of us love and many of us hate but whether you’re celebrating with your sweetie or ignoring the Love Day propaganda, we’re sure that you could use a drink. Every holiday we provide you the most delicious cocktails with a step-by-step guide, and Valentine’s Day is no different. Be sure to drink responsibly and whatever you do, don’t try to spin the block and text your ex. Happy sipping! Check BOSSIP’s 2024 Valentine’s Day Drink Guide Mi Campo’s Rose Hip Cocktail Ingredients: 1.5oz Mi Campo Blanco

3/4oz Lime Juice

1/2oz pomegranate juice

1/2oz simple syrup

1 dash of cardamom bitters Method: Add the Mi Campo Blanco, lime juice, pomegranate juice, simple syrup and bitters into a cocktail shaker with some ice and shake vigorously. Then strain, and garnish with a lime wheel and pomegranate seeds. Glendalough Rose Martini Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Glendalough Rose Gin

0.5 oz. Dry Vermouth

0.5 oz. Elderflower Liqueur

Lemon twist, garnish METHOD: Combine ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and stir until very cold. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with a lemon twist. Bombay’s Sapphire’s French 75 Ingredients:

2 oz Bombay Sapphire Gin

3 oz Martini & Rossi Prosecco

½ oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

¼ oz sugar syrup

Lemon twist to garnish Method: Shake all of the ingredients (except Prosecco) briefly with cubed ice for around 10 seconds. Fine strain the mixture into a chilled, straight-sided wine glass including 3 oz of Prosecco. Pantone Peach Spritz Ingredients:

1.5 oz BACARDÍ Superior

0.75 oz lemon juice

1 bar spoon/tbsp Bonne Maman Peach Preserves

1.5 oz Fever Tree Sparkling Grapefruit Soda or Sparkling Pink Lemonade

Mint sprig, peach slice, and grated cinnamon as garnish Method: Combine the rum, lemon juice, and peach preserves into a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake. Strain into a glass filled with ice and top with the sparkling soda. Garnish with a fresh mint sprig, a peach slice, and freshly grated cinnamon for a spiced peach aroma.

Cenote Tequila Blanco Ingredients:

2 oz Cenote Blanco

4 oz Hibiscus tea

0.5 oz Lime Juice

Sugar Syrup to taste Method: Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake to combine and strain into glass. Garnish with lime round/wedge and mint. SHADES OF PINK Ingredients:

1.5 oz Empress 1908 Elderflower Rose Gin

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz Simple Syrup

Soda Water Method: Shake ½ oz Empress Elderflower Rose Gin, lemon and simple syrup on ice. Strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Top with soda and float remaining 1 oz gin on top. Garnish with a lemon wheel and lavender sprig.

For My Honey Ingredients: *for the honey simple syrup:*

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup water *for the cocktail:*

1 oz Fraser & Thompson North American Whiskey

1 oz Cointreau

1.5 oz Honey Simple Syrup

1.5 oz Orange Juice

.5 oz freshly squeezed Lemon Juice

2 dashes Bitters

Brandied cherries Method: For the simple syrup, combine the honey and water in a small saucepan. Bring to just a simmer, then remove from heat and let cool. Store in the fridge. For the cocktail, whisk all of the ingredients, except the cherries, in a bowl (or use a cocktail shaker filled with ice). Pour over ice. Add cherries, they’re mandatory. Lalo ‘KISS ME’ Paloma Ingredients:

2oz LALO Tequila

1.5oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

3oz Sparkling Water

.5oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5oz Agave Syrup

Pinch of Salt

Garnish: Lime Wedge Method: Add LALO, fresh juices, agave syrup, and a pinch of salt to an ice-filled shaker tin. Shake and strain into a salt-rimmed, ice-filled collins glass. Top with sparkling water, and garnish with a lime wheel or wedge.

Campfire Old Fashioned Ingredients:

2 parts Bib & Tucker Double Char Bourbon

0.25 part Maple Syrup

2 dashes Coffee Pecan Bitters

2 dashes Black Walnut Bitters

Garnish with Orange Peel Method: Add Bib & Tucker Double Char Bourbon, maple and bitters to mixing glass over ice. Stir for 30 seconds until cold. Strain liquid over fresh ice into rocks glass and garnish with orange peel. Campari “Rosita” Ingredients:

1 part Campari

0.5 part 1757 Vermouth di Torino Rosso

0.5 part 1757 Vermouth di Torino Extra Dry

1.5 parts Espolón Reposado Tequila

1 dash aromatic bitters Method: Stir ingredients in a mixing glass with ice and strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a lemon peel.

SAVOIA NEGRONI Ingredients: 2 parts Savoia Americano

1 part London Dry Gin

4-5 ice cubes Method: Rock glass, fill with ice cubes, add the ingredients, stir gently, and garnish with green and red grapes. Martini & Rossi “Pink French 75” Ingredients:

3oz. Martini & Rossi Rosé

1oz. Bombay Sapphire Gin

.5oz. Lemon Juice 1 teaspoon of sugar Method: Mix all ingredients except for Rose in a shaker and serve in a coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist. The perfect Valentine drink! Grand Marnier “The G&G” Ingredients:

1.5 parts of Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge

3.5 parts Ginger Beer(or Dry Ginger Ale)

Squeeze of Lime Method: Pour all of the ingredients in a Collins glass, add ice, and stir. Eterna Unión Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mezcal Unión Uno

1 oz Grape juice (cold pressed)

0.5 oz Dry Vermouth

Soda

Grapes

Basil Method: Add ice to glass. Combine all ingredients and top with soda. Garnish with a grape skewer and basil.

Astral Tequila “Lovers’ Moon” Ingredients:

1.5oz Astral Tequila Blanco

1.5oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

0.5oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.5oz Cinnamon-Agave Syrup Method: Combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add ice, shake and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass rimmed with salt. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge. Don Julio “Passion Play” Ingredients:

1.5oz Tequila Don Julio Rosado

0.75 oz Lime

0.75 oz Passion Fruit

0.5 oz Honey Method: Rim a rocks glass with chili salt and fill it with one large ice cube, combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker, add ice, shake hard for 5 seconds, strain into a glass and garnish with a grapefruit peel. Partly Sunny Ingredients:

1 part Sunshine Punch

1 part Sparkling Water Method: Combine Sunshine Punch and your favorite sparkling water in an ice-filled Collins glass. Garnish with mint and an orange twist. Hot Buttered Rum Ingredients:

1.5 fl oz Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

2 tsp Unsalted Butter

0.5 tsp Ground Cloves

0.5 fl oz Caramel Syrup

2 tbsp Honey

0.5 tsp Ground Nutmeg

0.25 tsp Demerara Simple Syrup

1 tsp Ground Cinnamon

Hot Water Method: Add syrup, honey, and spices into a mug and muddle.Add Captain Morgan and then fill to the top with hot water. Top with softened butter.

BAILEYS CHOCOLATE DIPPED STRAWBERRY MARTINI Ingredients:

2 oz. Baileys Chocolate Liqueur

1 oz. Don Julio Blanco

0.5 oz. Simple Syrup

3 Fresh Strawberries, Sliced

2 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters Method: Add 3-5 strawberries to cocktail tin. Add remaining ingredients to tin. Shake and fine strain into coupe glass. Garnish with a strawberry (slice, full, or chocolate dipped). Mercer + Prince Paloma Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Mercer + Prince

2 oz. Ocean Spray Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

Top w/ Grapefruit Soda (or Soda Water) Method: Add ingredients into an ice filled Collins glass or Highball glass. Stir to combine and chill. Garnish with fresh mint & grapefruit. APPLE OF MY EYE

Ingredients:

2 oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

4 oz Apple Cider

½ oz Honey Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker, using a bar spoon twice to collect the honey. Shake until chilled and fine strain into Highball glass with ice. Garnish with an apple slice.

Continue Slideshow



Pantalones 3-in-1 Cocktails “Yours, Mines, Ours” Yours Ingredients​:

1.5 oz Pantalones Organic Blanco Tequila​

1 oz Grand Marnier​

1 oz Lime Juice​

0.5 oz Agave Syrup​

0.5 oz Strawberries (frozen is recommended)​

1 cup of crushed ice​ Method: Build all the ingredients into a blender (If using regular refrigerator ice, I recommend breaking it up in a bag with a muddler or rolling pin beforehand). Blend until smooth, adding more ice if needed (you can always add more, you can never take away). Pour into a double rocks glass and garnish with a lime wedge and/or strawberry slice.​ Mine

Ingredients​:

1.75 oz Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila​

0.75 oz Amaro (preferably Amaro Nonino or Averna)​

0.75 oz Lemon Juice​

0.25 oz Agave Syrup​

1 Tbsp or heaping bar spoon of Blackberry Preserves​ ​Method: Build all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake until cool. Strain over fresh ice and garnish with a Mint Crown.​ Ours

Ingredients​:

3 oz “Yours” Cocktail​

3 oz “Mine” Cocktail​

Method: Pour Half of the “Mine” into a stemmed Margarita glass and the other half into a second stemmed Margarita glass. Top with half of the “Yours” in one glass and the remaining “Yours” in the second glass.​ To Garnish, cut a chocolate-dipped strawberry in half and perch each piece on the rim of the glasses. Enjoy together.