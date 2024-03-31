Check out how Jerrod Carmichael’s conversation with Tyler, The Creator goes and reactions to the viral moment after the flip!

Jerrod Carmichael professing his love to Tyler the Creator, and the response that followed, was gripping, heart stopping tv. I don’t think I blinked the entire seven minutes of that angsty moment. 😩 pic.twitter.com/xtYRNMHC5R

Carmichael ultimately ends up attending with a friend who stays anonymous in a black hood throughout filming, but that’s not the most awkward part of the episode. Neither is the string of Grindr hookups who arrive and wake up to a camera crew filming. Carmichael invites Tyler over to seemingly attempt a love connection a third time on camera, or at least, get some closure.

Jerrod Carmichael: would you like to go to the Emmy's with me?

It went exactly as you’d expect, with Tyler laughing and calling Carmichael a “stupid b***h.” If that wasn’t stressful enough, Carmichael raises the stakes throughout the episode by shooting his shot again. He invited Tyler to be his date to the Emmys but received the “busy” excuse.

I don't know why JERROD CARMICHAEL is the one telling this story but it made me like Tyler The Creator more 😂 #JerrodCarmichael #JerrodCarmichaelRealityShow pic.twitter.com/WqTQ03MgtO

Carmichael explores the doomed declaration of love in the premiere episode of his new series, Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show, which premiered Friday, March 29. He opens the show by sharing with a comedy crowd about falling for his best friend and telling him via text in 2021.

Jerrod Carmichael revealed to Tyler, The Creator that he caught feelings for him, but in typical Tyler behavior, he called the comedian a “‘stupid b***h” and basically “farted on his heart.” Yikes!

Jerrod Carmichael Talks To Tyler, The Creator About Having Feelings For Him

The Emmy-winner is no stranger to baring it all on camera after exposing his most vulnerable secret by coming out in his Rothaniel comedy special. The theme of authentically facing uncomfortable truths head-on continues throughout the Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show. He confronts Tyler about feeling a “distance” since confessing his feelings and never discussing it again.

“You laughed and called me a ‘stupid b***h,'” Carmichael recalled. Tyler laughs, agreeing he brushed it off before sincerely admitting, “Getting news like that and avoiding it is a way to avoid change.”

The Grammy winner says the news was “a lot to download,” but still doesn’t know how to respond. He also regrets the awkwardness, which makes it hard to continue talking like they used to.

Screaming at this clip of Jerrod Carmichael telling Tyler the Creator how he had feelings for him and Tyler ordering food in the middle of their discussion about him avoiding it pic.twitter.com/QyvCsXg4X1 — Hoochie Daddy Wrangler (@TheFineFeminine) March 30, 2024

“I didn’t think brushing that off and continuing regularly would be such a dent. I don’t know,” Tyler continues. “What would have been the ideal response? I don’t know what you want me to answer.”

Carmichael stares at the ground as Tyler officially answers that he doesn’t feel the same way.

“Not like that. Like that’s a brother. That man’s like family,” the Igor star continues.

To make the tension even more uncomfortable, a woman interrupts with their food orders arriving. The closeness is obvious as they share from Tyler’s bowl. Then the food seems to become a surrogate for their relationship. When asked about finishing his plate, Carmichael offers it up, but Tyler quickly curves him again.

“Oh, I wasn’t implying that I wanted it. I know I don’t want any of that. I’m big straight, big straight on that,” the rapper nonchalantly says while eyeballing his own plate. “What are you seeking?” Jerrod asks, looking distraught. “In life, or on this plate?” Tyler clarifies.

Instead of clearing the air, Tyler fills it with flatulence. Carmichael silently shakes his head as his unrequited love lets one rip on the cameraman in the next room. The past collaborators remain close friends, but whew, that was rough to watch! The viral moments gave the internet secondhand embarrassment, with many hoping it was only clever comedy. Either way, the cringe was very real, but we couldn’t look away.

That Jerrod Michael/tyler the creator clip is TRULY the most heartbreakingly hilarious shit I’ve ever seen. WOW lol. Man literally farted on his heart — Ace (@CrankUpThe_AC_) March 31, 2024

Jerrod Carmichael opening his heart to Tyler the Creator and getting a voice note that said “hahaha you stupid bitch” is exactly how I’d expect that to go — thought daughter (@writerbxtch) March 30, 2024

Jerrod is playing in the audience face so I am so elated Tyler played in his. The laughing, the eating, the comments, the farting all while zooming in on Jerrod’s face. pic.twitter.com/pQclioDZoH — Faith Effed My Husband (@KeonJsteele) March 31, 2024

Thank you! I’m seeing no empathy for Tyler’s position. Everyone is seeing themselves in Jerrod? I get it. He’s being vulnerable. But being honest about your feelings for a friend doesn’t mean the friend isn’t allowed to have a natural “wow this is awkward” reaction. https://t.co/2IZzlrxB1A — ALLIGATOR TEARS truther (@MorgBGreat) March 30, 2024

So the Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show is fake reality with real people from his life right? because I know his ass isn’t really sucking a random man’s toes from grinder and telling Tyler he’s in love with him & Tyler reacting like this 🤔🤔🤔😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/30R4r91x2T — Ashli (@kissmy_ashlie) March 31, 2024

that jerrod carmichael reality show was mad smart for starting with the tyler the creator story line —because all the people I saw on here talking about they not watching it, has definitely tuned in. — MOTHER OF ALL MOTHERS. (@francemothers) March 31, 2024

On one hand I admire Jerrod’s ability to put his heart on the line both in private and on camera. On the other hand Tyler going “I think I said something super mad normal regular like” and that thing because “hahaha stupid bitch” is so fucking funny. — bbl mccarthyism (@hellciee) March 31, 2024

Tyler in that interview with Jerrod pic.twitter.com/XE9Aoh0yfe — KendII (@suuttayy) March 31, 2024

If I was Jerrod Carmichael I woulda been burning that Tyler footage like Trump in Mar A Lago because fam. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) March 30, 2024