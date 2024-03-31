Bossip Video

If you missed any content this week we’ve got you covered with the BOSSIP weekly content recap featuring Diddy, Travis Scott, and more.

It’s our favorite time of the week when we get to update you on all the great content you may have missed. Today is Easter, so you’ve probably been extra busy and haven’t had a chance to catch your breath but luckily for you, we have you covered.

This week there wasn’t a bigger story than the Diddy raids at his homes, and if you couldn’t catch it in real time we have you covered with playback footage.

BOSSIP’s Weekly Content Recap

Nothing can recapture the shock of watching the raids live but you can rewatch the playback and see just how serious the situation was. The Department of Homeland Security wasn’t playing any games with Mr. Combs and they raided his home in L.A. and another home he owns in Miami.

Play

Sexyy Red Enlists Soulja Boy, Drake, Fabo, Rob49, Adin Ross & More For “Get It Sexyy”

We now know that Sexyy Red can make hit after hit. For her latest track “Get It Sexyy” she took us back to the snap era and she highlighted that with a video featuring Soulja Boy and Fabo.

Play

The Rock Reminds The People Who He Is On WWE Monday Night Raw

If you haven’t watched wrestling in forever we understand, but The Rock is back in town and on the board of directors. This week he showed why he is the final boss and gave the new generation a quick history lesson on why he is one of one.

Play

Deion Sanders Visits Million Dollar Worth Of Game

Deion Sanders has completed his first season as head coach at Colorado. The season went better than expected but there is still a lot of room for improvement. This season will likely be his last with both his sons and Travis Hunter and he had a lot to say about their future on a recent podcast.

Play

Travis Hunter Surprises His Mother With Her Dream Home

Travis Hunter put his NIL money to good use by surprising his mom with her dream home.

Play

To Catch A Smuggler

National Geographic has often gone viral with their show To Catch A Smuggler. The latest episode shows law enforcement’s dedication to catching anything suspicious moving through America’s airports. From drugs smuggled into the Atlanta airport to bootleggers smuggling merchandise for the Super Bowl, the episode is one to watch.

Play

Stephen A. Smith Gives An Update On His Health

Make some noise for Stephen A. Smith who got rid of the beer belly and Dad bod that made him go viral.

Play

Bad Boys: Ride Or Die

Despite rumors that the movie wouldn’t happen, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence delivered the trailer for the upcoming Bad Boys: Ride or Die.