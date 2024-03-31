Bossip Video

Chance Perdomo, star of Gen V and Sabrina, died at 27 in a tragic motorcycle accident.

Perdomo’s rising star just recently reached major acting roles. He starred as Ambrose Spellman in Netflix‘s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. He gained more popularity after accepting a lead role in Gen V, where he played the well-meaning college student-superhero Andre Anderson.

According to The Wrap, representatives stated Perdomo was pronounced dead following a motorcycle accident on Mar. 29, 2024. As expected, his sudden death has shocked his family and friends. No other information has been provided at this time, as no one else was injured in the accident.

Along with the announcement, the actor’s team also stated, “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest.” She continued, “We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

The Wrap also reported that Gen V has not yet started production for the second season. The start date has now been delayed due to Perdomo’s passing.

The show’s producers released a public statement stating, “We can’t quite wrap our heads around this.” He continued, ” For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.”

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television also released statements in the wake of Perdomo’s passing. They stated they, like everyone else, were shocked by the news of his death.

Perdomo was only 27 at the time of his death. We send our condolences to his family, friends, and all who knew him.