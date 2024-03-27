Bossip Video

Not your Granny’s Good Tiiiimes

Ain’t we lucky we got Netflix which dropped the raunchy trailer for animated Good Times reboot described as an “edgy, irreverent reimagining of the TV classic” centered around the fourth generation of the Evans family scratchin’ and survivin’ in Chicago’s last remaining housing projects.

The series stars J.B. Smoove (Reggie Evans), Yvette Nicole Brown (Beverly Evans), Jay Pharoah (Junior Evans), Marsai Martin (Grey Evans), Gerald “Slink” Johnson (Dalvin Evans), and Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola (Lashes by Lisa) with Ranada Shephard serving as an executive producer and showrunner.

“It’s a dream come true to be working with the legendary talents of Norman Lear, Seth MacFarlane and Stephen Curry,” said series creator Carl Jones in a press release. “We are excited to carry on the original legacy of Good Times — but now animated and a little edgier. Let’s just say the struggle has just gotten strugglier.”

Norman Lear‘s Act III Productions, Steph Curry‘s Unanimous Media, Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door, and Sony Pictures Television developed the project and are credited as executive producers.

The OG Good Times was a spin-off of classic sitcom Maude which was a spin-off of classic sitcom All in the Family back in the ’70s. Celebrated as TV’s first Black two-parent family sitcom, the barrier-breaking series followed the Evans family as they scratched and survived in the Chicago projects.

With a star-studded cast, Boondocks-esque tone, and super producer 9th Wonder as Musical Supervisor, Good Times is primed for streaming success on Netflix.

“Proud to officially announce that I am the Executive Music Producer and the Music Supervisor for @netflix Animated series,” he captioned on his announcement post. “Shouts to the good brothers @_e_jones__ , @georgepettus, @giveemsoul, and @reubenvincent for joining me on this musical journey!”

All ten episodes of Good Times will stream exclusively on Netflix April 12.