Bossip Video

Where better to celebrate 50 years of incredible artists, music, and cultural experiences than the city of Atlanta, Georgia?

Amazon Music’s 50 & Forever City Sessions hit the ATL last week and they put on a show of epic proportions that represented not only this monumental milestone for hip-hop culture at-large but specifically to celebrate what the south’s most influential city has done for the genre.

Jeezy was joined at The Tabernacle by two of his brethren from below the Mason-Dixon Line in T.I. and Young Dro where they joined forces to perform some of the biggest song in their catalog and some fan favorites that are sure to get any venue jumping from note one.

If you lived in Atlanta during the time that these three titans of the microphone were in their prime, then you likely get a huge rush of adrenaline as soon as you hear songs like “Then What”, “24s”, “Shoulder Lean”, “Dope Boyz”, “Bottom Of The Map”, “We In The City” or any one of the numerous remixes that Jeezy, T.I., and Dro have appeared on. The energy in the building was enough to light up whole neighborhoods if there was a power outage. You just had to be there.