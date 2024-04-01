'Tamron Hall' Embraces April Fool's Day With Tabloid Topic
‘Tamron Hall’ Exclusive: Double The Drama Ensues After Sister Catches Twin Creepin’ With Her Husband!
Happy Monday! We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure from today’s episode of Tamron Hall.
We’re big fans of Tamron and we know she likes to have a good time but when we learned she’d be airing an episode featuring feuding twins we were a little taken aback. After all Tam is usually all about positivity — but hey, we were ready to go get our popcorn for this topic when we heard this one involved an identical twin being caught in bed with her twin’s husband and possibly mothering a child by him! Yeah – MESSY BOOTS!
Then we remembered today’s date and we had to give it up to Tam for getting creative! Check out this funny April Fool’s clip below:
What did you think about talk show host Tamron Hall getting in the spirit of April Fool’s Day by departing from her daily inspirational conversations and celebrity interviews for more tabloid conflict guests?
Tune-in on today, Monday, April 1st for an epic April Fool’s Day prank that leaves the Tam Fam audience reeling!
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.