‘Tamron Hall’ Exclusive: Double The Drama Ensues After Sister Catches Twin Creepin’ With Her Husband!

Happy Monday! We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure from today’s episode of Tamron Hall.

We’re big fans of Tamron and we know she likes to have a good time but when we learned she’d be airing an episode featuring feuding twins we were a little taken aback. After all Tam is usually all about positivity — but hey, we were ready to go get our popcorn for this topic when we heard this one involved an identical twin being caught in bed with her twin’s husband and possibly mothering a child by him! Yeah – MESSY BOOTS!

Then we remembered today’s date and we had to give it up to Tam for getting creative! Check out this funny April Fool’s clip below:

What did you think about talk show host Tamron Hall getting in the spirit of April Fool’s Day by departing from her daily inspirational conversations and celebrity interviews for more tabloid conflict guests?

