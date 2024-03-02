On The Tamron Hall Show, “Who TF Did I Marry?” creator Reesa Teesa addresses backlash and bullying like Charlamagne Tha God calling her story “big back behavior.”

The TikToker became an overnight sensation when everybody and their mama tuned into the 50-part saga about her super shady ex. The twists and turns of the scam-a-thon spread like wildfire, but so did “hurtful” comments about the victim, whose real name is Teresa Johnson.

On the upcoming March 4 episode of The Tamron Hall Show, Reesa opens up about the aftermath of her online fame. As usual, internet skeptics accused her of “clout chasing” once the story gained popularity.

The social media sensation said the comments that hurt the most claimed she deserved the mistreatment because of her looks and size. Reesa noted a TikTok asserting that “she does not look like what a VP would date.” Even worse, a famous personality she left unnamed called her a “big back” to mock her weight.

“I can already admit I’m self-conscious as a heavier woman. I feel like how I look should not dictate whether or not I deserve what happened,” she said. “I’m more than just my weight.”

Despite the disrespect, Reesa said the vulnerability was worth it for helping others. Both men and women have approached her with gratitude for sharing her story.

Reesa hopes it serves as a cautionary tale for fellow hopeful romantics feeling impatient about finding love. For anyone choosing the fantasy of happily ever after over their instincts, she has a message:

“It costs nothing to verify, but if you don’t verify, honey, it may cost you everything.”

Watch the preview from Monday’s episode of Reesa Teesa on The Tamron Hall Show below.

Reesa didn’t identify Charlamagne Tha God as the one who insulted her on a major platform. She didn’t have to because social media clapped back at Lenard and Jess Hilarious’ body-shaming shade.

Check TS Madison dragging Charlamagne and Jess Hilarious’ “big back” bullying after the flip.