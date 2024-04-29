Bossip Video

In honor of Black Women’s History Month, we’re celebrating the legally FINE Lawyer baes who slayyy while providing counsel, delivering expensive advice, and putting out fires as the real MVPs in every industry.

According to the American Bar Association, only 5% of ALL lawyers are Black in a deeply flawed legal system where people of color are tragically underrepresented, especially in bias-riddled criminal cases.

Knowing this, it’s more important than ever to amplify exceptional Black lawyers like Jessica Tehlirian who serves as the managing attorney and founding partner of Esquire Litigation Group‘s Atlanta office.

While there, the results-oriented Personal Injury Trial Lawyer helped grow the firm into eight offices nationwide.

Prior to her current role, she was Head of the Litigation Department for The Cochran Firm Jacksonville where she personally recovered millions of dollars for her injured clients.

When she’s not making power moves in court, she’s promoting her thriving legal platform Lawyer Bae LLC (co-founded with J. Carter) that connects stylish young law students and attorneys to business and Entrepreneurship (BAE) opportunities while providing referrals, event invites, and mentoring to those entering or aspiring to enter the legal profession.

“In this social media age, being a model, rapper, singer or reality star seems to be what is only celebrated,” said Carter on her and Tehlirian’s Lawyer Bae site. “I want to show the younger generation it’s also still cool to have a traditional career like a lawyer and make a meaningful impact on the world and still look good while doing it.”

Will you be calling these Yasssquires for a consultation? Tell us down below