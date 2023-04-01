1-888-YES-LAWD

We couldn’t let Women’s History Month sashay by without celebrating the legally FINE Lawyer baes who slayyy while providing counsel, giving expensive advice, and putting out fires as the real MVPs in every industry.

According to the American Bar Association, only 5% of ALL lawyers are Black in a deeply flawed legal system where people of color are tragically underrepresented, especially in bias-riddled criminal cases.

Knowing this, it’s more important than ever to amplify exceptional Black lawyers like Lisa Bonner who continues to redefine Black excellence as a respected power player in entertainment.

A legend in the industry, Bonner provides counsel for large media companies, film distribution companies, music, television and film producers, and independent artists, producers, writers and publishers.

For over three decades, Bonner has served as outside General Counsel for some of the largest and most recognizable name in content handling editorial, print, digital, television, book publishing, music financing, production, and distribution needs for companies including Vibe Magazine, Spin Magazine, Codeblack Pictures, LionsGate, and Universal Pictures.

She also serves as outside production legal counsel for various media companies including NBCUniversal, Bravo, Viacom, and BET with a side hustle as a legal contributor on CNN, HLN, BBC News, and CBS News.

Booked and busy, Bonner somehow finds time to host her popular The LegaliTEAS podcast and lecture extensively on entertainment and intellectual property matters for various associations and law schools including Harvard Law School, ASCAP, and The Grammy Foundation.

Will you be calling these Yasssquires for a consultation? Tell us down below and enjoy this compilation of the baddest lawyer baes in the game on the flip.