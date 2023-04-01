1-888-YES-LAWD
We couldn’t let Women’s History Month sashay by without celebrating the legally FINE Lawyer baes who slayyy while providing counsel, giving expensive advice, and putting out fires as the real MVPs in every industry.
According to the American Bar Association, only 5% of ALL lawyers are Black in a deeply flawed legal system where people of color are tragically underrepresented, especially in bias-riddled criminal cases.
Knowing this, it’s more important than ever to amplify exceptional Black lawyers like Lisa Bonner who continues to redefine Black excellence as a respected power player in entertainment.
A legend in the industry, Bonner provides counsel for large media companies, film distribution companies, music, television and film producers, and independent artists, producers, writers and publishers.
For over three decades, Bonner has served as outside General Counsel for some of the largest and most recognizable name in content handling editorial, print, digital, television, book publishing, music financing, production, and distribution needs for companies including Vibe Magazine, Spin Magazine, Codeblack Pictures, LionsGate, and Universal Pictures.
She also serves as outside production legal counsel for various media companies including NBCUniversal, Bravo, Viacom, and BET with a side hustle as a legal contributor on CNN, HLN, BBC News, and CBS News.
Booked and busy, Bonner somehow finds time to host her popular The LegaliTEAS podcast and lecture extensively on entertainment and intellectual property matters for various associations and law schools including Harvard Law School, ASCAP, and The Grammy Foundation.
Yasha Clark, Attorney-at-law specializing in auto collisions, personal injury, and 18-wheeler accidents
Stanzza Y. Patterson, Esq., Entertainment Attorney
Brenda DeRouen, Divorce & Family Law Attorney
Brittany M. Dixon, Divorce Attorney
Jennine Nwoko, Entertainment & Business Lawyer/Founder of Legal4Creatives
Eddrea T. McKnight, Trial Attorney at McKnight Law Group
Jessica Tehlirian, Auto Accident Attorney
Fontaine R. Chambers, law student
Adrienne Alexander, Strategic Media/Entertainment & Corporate Attorney
Tiffany Handy, Paralegal/Aspiring Sports & Entertainment Attorney
Desiree L. Talley, Esq., VP of Legal & Business Affairs at Revolt TV
Jennifer Baltimore, Senior VP of Business Legal Affairs/Music, TV & Film Brand Partnerships at Universal Music Group
J. Carter, Principal at Carter Law Group
Demitrea Kelley, JD Candidate/DEI Consultant
Stephanie McIntyre, Corporate Attorney
Lisa Bonner, Managing Attorney/Film & Television Production and distribution attorney
Erika Munro Kennerly, Esq., Television Executive/Entertainment Attorney/Multicultural and Content Strategist
Ashley Hibbett Page, Global Sports & Entertainment Company at Endeavor
Nikki Cosby, Chief Legal Officer at Tyson 2.0
