Donald Trump has big plans to make America great again, and it starts with making sure that white people are protected in every facet of society. God only knows how much pain, suffering, disenfranchisement, oppression, degradation, and violent bigotry they’ve faced over the years. The 400 years of slavery, the Jim Crow Era and the bloody fight they had to endure just to be looked at as equal under the Constitution of the United States have undoubtedly taken a toll on their weary souls and now they have a champion who will keep them safe…

GTFOHWTBS.

According to an Axios report, Trump’s inner circle of ghouls is trotting out policy to protect tender-skinned whites who have “suffered” because of corporate and federal programs that seek to level the playing field for highly qualified people of other races who have been historically denied opportunities at the highest levels of society.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told Axios: “As President Trump has said, all staff, offices, and initiatives connected to Biden’s un-American policy will be immediately terminated.”

This white savior initiative is led by longstanding white supremacist, Stephen Miller, who founded America First Legal which he previously described as conservatives’ “long-awaited answer to the ACLU.” This policy would aim for programs like the NFL’s “Rooney Rule,” which requires teams to interview at least two minority candidates for head coaching jobs before making or announcing a final decision. This rule exists because the NFL was first established in 1920 (pre-America Professional Football Association merger) and to this day there have only been 24 Black head coaches.

Miller’s group also seeks to eliminate the Small Business Administration (SBA) that they successfully sued back in 2021 for setting aside $29 billion, with a “b,” to help women-owned and minority-owned businesses that were under intense stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.

What’s crazy about all of this is that some silly negroes have guzzled down a whole pitcher of juice and are amplifying messages like this to get “atta boys” from white folks…

This is just the beginning of how far things in America could backslide if the Cheeto-in-Chief is reelected as POTUS in November. Go vote. Even if you wrongfully believe that it’s a scam, go vote. It matters. people died for your rights. Don’t let their murder be in vain.