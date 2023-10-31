It’s that time of the year again!
Halloween is undefeated when it comes to white folks showing their whole caucasian a$$es with their choice of “costume”. Some of the most famous faces in Hollywood have been outed over the years for their wildly offensive take on the racist practice of blackface.
Blackface began back in the 1830s in New York City when the “Father of Minstrelsy” Thomas Dartmouth Rice created the lowly, uneducated, tattered, and unkempt character “Jim Crow”. The character’s name subsequently became the title of the discrimination laws that the United States adopted to oppress Black citizens.
Blackface became so ubiquitous that the United States Library of Congress saved images from that era like the one you see above from actor Billy Van. According to Travelanche, Van began as a Philadelphia-born child performer before moving on to blackface vaudeville shows.
Van became famous by mocking Black folks just like some of the aforementioned Hollywood stars of today. Hell, even current politicians have had their faux-melanated skeletons dragged from the closet for all to see.
Here's Howard Stern in blackface making fun of black people and actress Hattie McDaniel. And you talk shit about Trump. 🖕U pic.twitter.com/PuaCUnUcG2
— Actor Rick Montoya (@Rick_Montoya) September 23, 2023
Flip the page to see more clueless white celebs who thought this type of act was the funniest thing in the word…
"That was an homage!" #TheView's Joy Behar defended her infamous "blackface" costume once again in a contentious interview with Republican congressional candidate Kim Klacik: https://t.co/MkxYKcMox7 pic.twitter.com/s46nLxRaKF
— Decider (@decider) September 18, 2020
The View host Joy Behar thought her use of blackface was somehow an “homage” that would honor the Black women she claims to admire…
Bring karl Malone back! Everyone loves blackface Fallon! pic.twitter.com/1xvho6oyyK
— Ben (@clockdiesel) April 3, 2022
Jimmy Kimmel’s Karl Malone sketch got uproarious laughter from his audience. Who’s laughing now?
You mean…
Julianne "Blackface" Hough! #GTFOH https://t.co/d2KyHO168x pic.twitter.com/knI65QwIOX
— Sista D.Barnes👑✊🏾🔥 (@sistadbarnes) September 9, 2021
Julianne Hough wore an Orange Is The New Black “costume” for Halloween in 2013 then went on to host a gameshow called “The Activist” about creating social change. Can’t make this s#!t up.
Gigi Hadid responds to 'blackface' accusations, and the internet is all ears.https://t.co/xvHOonw55s pic.twitter.com/c8aK44WJx4
— someecards (@someecards) May 3, 2018
Gigi Hadid was either too naive or too ignorant to stop Vogue Italia MUAs from making her look like a Black woman.
Jimmy Fallon did blackface…like get it together!! #boredspaces pic.twitter.com/mx8fVCmVzh
— hannah (@misshotgirlhan) December 19, 2021
Jimmy Fallon, the second Jimmy on the list, also enjoyed his time mocking African-American vernacular English while rocking a darkly painted face.
Justin Trudeau in blackface is one of the craziest photos on the internet pic.twitter.com/JoeaLua0yG
— Denice (@denicedak) August 22, 2023
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to “apologize” for his gleeful interpretation of blackface when he was a teacher at a private school in 2001
Whoopi laughing as her then lover Ted Danson performs Blackface https://t.co/r0JLCGFEU3 pic.twitter.com/uRwnDD1GNw
— SLANK (@DabSquad_Slank) November 20, 2020
Ted Danson wore blackface and his then-girlfriend Whoopi Goldberg co-signed it. Never forget.
Do we still love Tom Hanks? He did blackface at a school fundraiser in 2004. pic.twitter.com/BJ7wCYjqI5
— Thoughts Of Truth 🌻💛💙 (@True_Thoughts) February 2, 2019
Tom Hanks is generally lauded as an “ally” and a more liberal leaning celebrity voice but even he thought it hilarious to don blackface back in 2004. Guess this is where Chet Hanks gets his audacity from.
