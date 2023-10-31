Bossip Video
USA: 'Blackface' Big Minstrel Jubilee poster for Billy Van, New York, 1900

Source: Pictures from History / Getty

It’s that time of the year again!

Halloween is undefeated when it comes to white folks showing their whole caucasian a$$es with their choice of “costume”. Some of the most famous faces in Hollywood have been outed over the years for their wildly offensive take on the racist practice of blackface.

Blackface began back in the 1830s in New York City when the “Father of Minstrelsy” Thomas Dartmouth Rice created the lowly, uneducated, tattered, and unkempt character “Jim Crow”. The character’s name subsequently became the title of the discrimination laws that the United States adopted to oppress Black citizens.

Blackface became so ubiquitous that the United States Library of Congress saved images from that era like the one you see above from actor Billy Van. According to Travelanche, Van began as a Philadelphia-born child performer before moving on to blackface vaudeville shows.

Van became famous by mocking Black folks just like some of the aforementioned Hollywood stars of today. Hell, even current politicians have had their faux-melanated skeletons dragged from the closet for all to see.

Flip the page to see more clueless white celebs who thought this type of act was the funniest thing in the word…

The View host Joy Behar thought her use of blackface was somehow an “homage” that would honor the Black women she claims to admire…

Jimmy Kimmel’s Karl Malone sketch got uproarious laughter from his audience. Who’s laughing now?

Julianne Hough wore an Orange Is The New Black “costume” for Halloween in 2013 then went on to host a gameshow called “The Activist” about creating social change. Can’t make this s#!t up.

Gigi Hadid was either too naive or too ignorant to stop Vogue Italia MUAs from making her look like a Black woman.

Jimmy Fallon, the second Jimmy on the list, also enjoyed his time mocking African-American vernacular English while rocking a darkly painted face.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to “apologize” for his gleeful interpretation of blackface when he was a teacher at a private school in 2001

Ted Danson wore blackface and his then-girlfriend Whoopi Goldberg co-signed it. Never forget.

Tom Hanks is generally lauded as an “ally” and a more liberal leaning celebrity voice but even he thought it hilarious to don blackface back in 2004. Guess this is where Chet Hanks gets his audacity from.

