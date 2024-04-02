Bossip Video

If you haven’t seen THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES yet, we’re excited to tell you that you can watch it now from home!

Justice Smith and David Alan Grier invite you to explore the secret magical society in Focus Features’ compelling and hilarious satire, THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES available exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent April 2, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES is a fresh, satirical comedy about a young man, Aren, who is recruited into a secret society of magical Black people who dedicate their lives to a cause of utmost importance: making white people’s lives easier.

Ironically, Justice Smith, who plays Aren, says that his own racial awareness developed very similarly to his character’s. Check out an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip about the film below:

Play

We LOVE Justice Smith and really appreciated watching THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES crew gush about him. Also we had no idea about that laugh and so enjoyed hearing it for ourselves.

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES is directed, written and produced by Kobi Libii (“Madam Secretary”, “Alpha House”) and stars Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu), David Alan Grier (The Color Purple, “Joe Pickett”), An-Li Bogan (After Yang, “The Unsettling”), Drew Tarver (“The Other Two”, “Bless the Harts”), Michaela Watkins (You Hurt My Feelings, “Search Party”), Rupert Friend (Asteroid City, “Anatomy of a Scandal”), and Nicole Byer (“Grand Crew”, “Rugrats”).

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MAGICAL NEGROES is available exclusively on digital platforms to own or rent April 2, 2024, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.