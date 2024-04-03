Bossip Video

Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley, have announced they’re getting a divorce after five years of marriage.

The former couple took to social media to share the news, posting the same statement to each of their Instagram Stories. In the announcement, the pair explain that they have already been separated for an unspecified amount of time and will continue to co-parent their daughters, Kensli Bennett, 7, and Marli Grace Bennett, 4.

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” their statement began. “We came to the decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together.”

They concluded their statement by asking for “privacy and respect as we navigate this transition,” signing both of their names at the bottom of the Instagram Stories.

This announcement comes almost a year after fans speculated that the musician and his wife were experiencing troubles in their relationship.

At Chance’s 30th birthday party during Carnival in Jamaica last April, footage surfaced of the rapper dancing with another woman. After the clip went viral, Corley took to her socials to share a Maya Angelou quote about people “struggling to grow up”, which led to fans assuming she was referring to her husband.

Chance and Kirsten knew one another during childhood but didn’t properly meet until the South by Southwest Film Festival in 2012. They began dating shortly after, getting engaged six years later. The pair tied the knot in 2019.