A Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star and serial entrepreneur dropped a visual for a single encouraging a reclamation of independence alongside some copious cake clapping.

Sierra Gates, better known as Si Money, recently released the music video for “Shake Sumn” on TheShadeRoom marking her music debut.

“This is my first song so it was fun for me,” said Si Money in an official statement. “It’s just on some pretty girl fly. I’m just living in my era of doing what I want. I am a girl that has a lot of talents…I don’t want to leave this world saying I didn’t fulfill everything that I ever thought of.”

“I’m just having fun with it!” she added. “If it blows up, I’m going to be thankful to God, but I still have four other very successful companies.”

A press release reports that the Westside Atlanta-bred entrepreneur embodies a world where “empowerment meets extravagance” and her single produced by Murrille is a reflection of that.

Described as an “anthem for women reclaiming their independence”, “Shake Sumn’s” music video was directed by the visionary, Kaiyah Napril, and features not only Sierra’s music alter ego but her inimitable style.

Ultimately “Shake Sumn” reflects Si Money’s life that’s single, sexy, and free.

Watch Si Money’s “Shake Sumn” music video below.