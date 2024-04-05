Bossip Video

Part one of the Ready To Love reunion airs Friday and we’ve got an exclusive clip featuring Glen, the no-show this season, who’s finally speaking out.

As previously reported, season 9 of the hit OWN series is set in Fort Worth where 20 eligible singles are exploring potential romantic connections.

Hosted by comedian and actor, Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, the dating series is continuing to explore the real-life romantic rollercoasters of successful and striking Black men and women in their 30s and 40s as they search for authentic relationships.

Ready To Love Reunion Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s reunion, the singles finally meet Glen, the mystery man who appeared for a mere second in the first episode before disappearing from the show.

When Glen finally sits down with his would-be cast mates during the reunion, he’s questioned about his absence.

“I clearly see that you wanna find love,” says Tommy. “What was going through your head that day?”

According to Glen, he didn’t make it to the mixer because he had a car wreck.

“I took my son to school, got back to the house, getting ready–got in a wreck,” says Glen which some people find hard to believe.

“Bulls**,” says Alexis who’s watching backstage “We were in summer school when we started, I’m just saying.”

Glen goes on to say that he suffers from anxiety and tells Tommy that he’s experiencing it in the present moment.

“It’s happening right now, just a little bit. This is a big step for anyone up here I would think.”

Despite missing out on the Ready To Love process, Glen tells Tommy that he’s not upset about it.

“Everything happens for a reason and I’m here now,” he says.

Take an exclusive look below.

Part one of the Ready To Love reunion airs Friday, March 27 at 8/7 c on OWN.