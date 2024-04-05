Bossip Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been named as a defendant in a new lawsuit, but this time, his son is the one being accused of sexual assault.

“Like father, like son,” said the attorney representing the 26-year-old’s accuser.

The newly filed lawsuit alleges that Christian Combs sexually assaulted a woman while she was working on a yacht his father chartered for a trip in 2022, according to NBC News.

Filed on Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Grace O’Marcaigh accuses Diddy’s son of sexually assaulting her in December 2022 while she was working on a boat charter that had been “sold as a wholesome family excursion,” but instead it turned into a “hedonistic environment” where she was groped on her “legs, breast, anus and vagina.”

The lawsuit claims the alleged incident occurred just a few days before the Bad Boy mogul hosted a New Year’s Eve yacht party with a bunch of celebrity guests in attendance.

These allegations are the latest in a wave of damning accusations against the family, with multiple lawsuits accusing the 54-year-old of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and more. Combs and his legal team continue to deny all of the allegations.

According to NBC News, Christian Combs is being accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and infliction of emotional distress while his mogul dad is being sued for premises liability and for aiding and abetting his son in the alleged assault.

Grace O’Marcaigh alleges through her attorney Tyrone Blackburn that while she was working on the yacht, providing dinner and drink services to guests, she allegedly witnessed a “constant rotation of suspected sex workers” and celebrities.

In her suit, O’Marcaigh who was 25 at the time, alleges that she was pressured into taking tequila shots from a bottle that might have been spiked. She also alleged that other women present on board drank from bottles of alcohol she suspected were spiked.

As previously reported attorney Blackburn, claims to have photos and recordings of his client’s injuries. NBC News reports that in the lawsuit there are audio recordings in which “O’Marcaigh can allegedly be heard declining alcohol, trying to leave, and telling Christian to stop touching her with what seem to be kissing noises in the background.”

The audio was recorded by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, the producer who was in the studio during the alleged assault. He has his own lawsuit against Diddy, in which he claims that he was required to record Combs “constantly” and had hours of footage in which the music mogul and his staff allegedly engaged in criminal conduct.