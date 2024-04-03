Bossip Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs might not be the only one in his family facing legal trouble.

Diddy’s 26-year-old son, Christian Combs, is reportedly named in an upcoming lawsuit in which he’s accused of sexually assaulting and drugging a woman.

According to reports from theJasmineBRAND, the lawsuit has yet to be officially filed, but attorney Tyrone Blackburn insists it’s in the works. There aren’t many details surrounding the suit just yet and the identity of Combs’ alleged victim has yet to be revealed.

Christian has not addressed the allegations directly, but he recently took to Instagram to share a post that read “stop the [blue cap emoji],” which could be a reference to this pending suit.

Tyrone Blackburn, the attorney for the alleged victim, confirmed the lawsuit is real to theJasmineBRAND, adding that Diddy “is aware of it.”

“I provided Sean Combs attorneys Shawn Holley and Jonathan Davis with a photo of my clients injuries,” Blackburn continued. “All of this will be in the filing. We are finalizing it, and it will be filed within the coming weeks.”

Blackburn is also the attorney for Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, the producer who filed a lawsuit against Diddy earlier this year, which was recently amended to add 25 pages of information.

As previously reported, the amended lawsuit adds allegations against more public figures, including the music mogul’s ex-girlfriend, Yung Miami.

In the updated complaint, Jones goes into more detail about the Bad Boy founder’s alleged love for “pink cocaine,” a combination of ecstasy and cocaine that the mogul would allegedly obtain from his accused drug mule, Brendan Paul. Also known as “tuci,” Yung Miami is accused of transporting the drug for her then-boyfriend.

The City Girls rapper is also being accused of being one of Diddy’s sex workers alongside 50 Cent’s ex and the mother of his child, Daphne Joy.