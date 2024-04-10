Bossip Video

Clowns have feelings too!

After carving out his own wonderfully unhinged lane in the pantheon of Jokers, Joaquin Phoenix is back as the tragically unfunny clown who meets his twisted twin flame Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) in the stunning teaser trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux.

Check it out below:

Play

In the wickedly entertaining epic Joker, we saw the beginning of Arthur Fleck’s descension into insanity with a smile as the titular character who gleefully wreaks havoc in the streets of Gotham after finding his purpose in life.

The film went on to gross over $1 billion at the global box office and earn 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

But now, in the long-awaited sequel (which seemingly happens entirely in Joker’s mind), he’s locked up in the infamous Arkham Asylum where he meets his soulmate Harley Quinn and realizes that he’s not alone in the world anymore. Awww.

At some point, we expect Lady Gaga to go full Gaga as the maniacal Harley Quinn in the buzzy blockbuster that was initially teased as a Musical.

“We never really talked about it like that, but I like to say it’s a film where music is an essential element,” said Director Todd Phillips during the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon, per EW. …”Arthur [Fleck]’s weird and aloof and all these things, but he has music in him. He has a grace to him. That informed a lot of the dancing in the first film… it didn’t feel like that big of a step here. It’s different, but I think it’ll make sense when you see it.”

Directed by the Oscar-nominated filmmaker, Joker: Folie à Deux stars Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beatz, Catherine Keenner, Brendan Gleeson, Steve Coogan, and more.

Joker: Folie à Deux opens in theaters Oct. 4, 2024.