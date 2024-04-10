Bossip Video

In anticipation of her new mixtape, Tink has delivered the visual for her latest single “Charged Up.”

R&B Singer Tink is building upon the success of her last project Thanks 4 Nothing. The project was produced by Hitamaka and according to a press release, amassed over 100 million streams. Instead of leaving fans hanging when it comes to new music, Tink is set to drop the fifth installment of her Winter Diary series.

Winter’s Diary 5 is next up and she’s giving fans a sample of her latest era with “Charged Up.”

Winter’s Diary is an important part of Tink’s career as it’s the cornerstone that started everything. Winter’s Dairy 5 doesn’t have an official release date at the moment, however, “Charged Up” is an excellent sampler of what’s to come.

“If you gone f*ck around I won’t keep trying,” sings Tink on the track. “You gone have to be on my timing/ Cause it’s always a **** on my line / Met the other side of me when you kept/ Playing in my face/ Pushing me to the point I’m not tryna Catch a case/ I done really took it there now you ain’t/ Got nothing to say / You see that your truth ain’t believable /To me / I can’t even trust you cause your story Always changing/ Want to see what you gonna lie about”-Tink on “Charged Up”

You can watch the video for “Charged Up” below.