Chris Brown recently aimed at Quavo on his track”Freak” for dating his ex-girlfriends (Karrueche Tran in particular) in a poor attempt to be “equals.”

Breezy recently released the deluxe edition of his album 11:11 and added a few new tracks but none garnered more attention than “Freak.”

According to Complex, Brown addressed Quavo dating his ex-girlfriend Karrueche in some not-so-subtle bars.

“F**king my old b*****s ain’t gone make us equal,” Brown raps on the track, as heard in the snippet below. “Sipping that 1942 ’cause I don’t do no Quavo / Freak b***h she like Casamigos not the Migos.”

In case you can’t recall, Quavo and Karrueche had a brief relationship that CB clearly wasn’t okay with. Brown dated Karrueche from 2011-2015 and apparently, the fact she would date a rapper afterward still isn’t sitting well with his spirit.

The two initially sparked dating rumors back in 2017 after being spotted together numerous times but claimed that they were just “good friends.”

Most recently during Paris Fashion Week, Rhude Menswear Fall/Winter 24/25 organizers missed the fact that Chris Brown and Quavo had beef and sat both artists beside each other. Nothing went down, but everyone noticed and Chris Brown commented on the situation on Instagram.

Waiting this long to address Quavo makes Breezy seem more bothered than anything but we get it, the booth is therapeutic. Even with the petty bars “Freak” is a great track that also features Tee Grizzley, Joyner Lucas, and long-time collaborator Lil Wayne.

You can listen to Chris Brown’s “Freak” below.