The ladies of The Real Housewives of Dubai are returning this summer and as fans react to the trailer, the Bravolebrities are joining in on the chatter. “I give one student an A for effort but I’ll make sure I flunk her in reunion,” said one of the desert divas.

The Real Housewives of Dubai season two premieres Sunday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and it’s already got X users talking.

As previously reported as the 11th city in the franchise, #RhoDubai continues to follow a group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within an opulent oasis.

In season 2, Bravo reports that the flashy, fun, and fabulous ladies are back in the City of Gold and enjoying the oasis opulence that comes with it; even amid some big changes.

This year the women must balance new dynamics in the group, their demanding family lives, and their ever-growing successful businesses. Most noticeable, however, is a shift in alliances that makes the ladies question their loyalty to each other as some friendships are left in the desert dust.

Speaking of that shift, the trailer shows the fractured friendship between Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan.

The former besties are at odds as Ayan grows closer to Caroline Stanbury.

“Lesa somebody stole your best friend,” remarks one of the girls while Lesa looks at the two cozying up to each other.

“Ayan’s jumping on this bandwagon, the only wagons I ride are G,” says the fashion designer in a confessional.

Later in the trailer, we meet the new free-spirited housewife, Taleen.

“I can get a little sassy, but like most of the time I’m classy,” she says.

Taleen is a friend of Caroline Brooks—but their friendship seems to be just as fractured as Lesa and Chanel’s.

“Are you challenging my husband?” asks Taleen in the trailer as Caroline argues with her man. “Is your husband challenging me?!” retorts Caroline.

According to Caroline, there’s much more drama to come and she’s calling someone out on X for their behavior.

“I’m a peaceful person but those who wanna play silly games will win silly prizes,” she recently tweeted.

She also said that she’s already ready for the reunion, so she can “flunk” one of the “students” of Dubai.

The trailer also shows Stanbury and her husband Sergio discussing having a baby and Lesa is “not herself” amid speculation that her marriage has hit a rough patch.

Watch the #RHODubai trailer below.

Chanel Ayan

Chanel’s launching a cosmetic line and a surprising new friendship with Caroline Stanbury. She’s also unbothered by the trailer and encouraging fans to watch the new season.

As she launches her new cosmetics line Ayan Beauty, Chanel Ayan sets aside her differences with former nemesis Caroline Stanbury and develops a new friendship. However, when the duo gets too close, Ayan ruffles feathers with her bestie, Lesa.

Caroline Brooks

Brooks is back and she’s busier than ever, she’s also questioning the loyalty of her friend, Taleen.

Caroline Brooks is stretched thin as she manages her bustling spa, the Glass House, and struggles to maintain work-life balance. Brooks introduces her friend of over a decade, Taleen, to the group, but feels betrayed when Taleen develops her own relationships with Brooks’ frenemies.

Sara Al Madani

Sara’s love life is on the mend this season, but her friendship circle might be struggling.

Sara Al Madani tests the waters with a new love interest from Germany, but the long distance may prove to be too big of a challenge. Sara and Caroline Stanbury struggle to find common ground.

Taleen Marie

Newbie Taleen is making an impact in the group, for better or worse; especially when it comes to Brooks.

New to the group, Taleen Marie is introduced to the ladies through her longtime friend, Caroline Brooks. When she develops a surprising friendship with Caroline Stanbury, her loyalty to Caroline Brooks is called into question.

Lesa Milan

The always-busy Lesa is trying to balance her busy life and worried about where she stands with her best friend.

Lesa Milan is stressed about not only work-life balance, but her friendship with her bestie Chanel.

Lesa Milan is feeling the stress at home and work as she balances her kids’ busy schedules and her maternity line, Mina Roe. As she leans on Ayan for support, she realizes their friendship might not be as strong as she thought.

Caroline Stanbury

With her dream home still under construction, Caroline Stanbury and husband Sergio realize the honeymoon is over as they’re forced to live in close quarters with their best friend, Michael. Tensions continue to mount as the couple must decide if they’re ready to have a child.

Another newbie, Saba Yussouf is appearing as a friend in season two of #RHODubai.

The Real Housewives of Dubai is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Leola Westbrook-Lawrence and Tamara Najm Coudurier serving as executive producers. Andy Cohen also executive produces.

The Real Housewives of Dubai season two premieres on Sunday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, then beginning Tuesday, June 11, the series will move to its regular timeslot on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will stream next day on Peacock.