Not even 24 hours after Chris Brown shaded Quavo for his history with Karrueche, Quavo replied with a “Tender” track calling out the singer.

Quavo heard Chris Brown shade him on his latest track “Freak” from his 11:11 deluxe album and wasted no time hitting the studio. Just hours after its release, Quavo replied with his new track “Tender,” dedicated to all the men who never get in their feelings over women.

According to HipHopDX, Huncho didn’t hold back and taunted Breezy’s rocky past with women.

“You did the b***h wrong and now the b***h gone, she posted with a thug/ Call the b***h phone, she won’t come home, don’t beat her up/ It must be the drugs, need to cross out your plug,” he raps.

Perhaps the most insane part of the song is Quavo autotuning the adlib “Don’t beat her up.”

Huncho then seemingly references his relationship with Karruche in the present tense.

“Tell me, lil’ bro, what’s your issue? It’s over a thot/ You said that it’s bigger than that but no, it is not/ It’s ’cause I be diggin’ in that, it got ’em hot/ I’m givin’ respect but I know you not/ Your b**** on my neck, your B**** at the spot.”

Also, the artwork hilariously shows Breezy as a chicken tender with Cupid’s soul. Quavo’s response comes after Chris Brown alleged that them sleeping with the same women wouldn’t make them equals.

“F**king my old b*****s ain’t gone make us equal,” Brown rapped. “Sipping that 1942 ’cause I don’t do no Cuervo/ Freak b***h she like Casamigos not the Migos.”

Chris Brown is somewhere in Los Angeles ready for the smoke, and something tells us that his isn’t the last we’ve heard from these two. Hopefully, this beef can just stay on wax.

You can listen to Quavo’s track “Tender” below.