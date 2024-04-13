Bossip Video

We’re offering best wishes to Michael Strahan’s daughter, Isabella Strahan, as she faces a challenge in her fight against brain cancer.

The University of Southern California student opened up to her supporters in a YouTube vlog on Friday. She shared a personal moment, revealing that she had to undergo a third craniotomy after developing a fever.

“It’s not as bad as the first time but I’m really in pain. They do give me pain medicine … they don’t work that well on me. So I’m in a lot of pain. My head really, really hurts right now. Not gonna lie, I’ve been crying a lot. I’m in a lot of pain. It’s not as bad as last time … my face isn’t as puffy, but it literally hurts to do anything.”

Isabella gave her viewers a detailed look at her hospital visit. She began by receiving an IV with antibiotics, then underwent an MRI that revealed the need for a “minor procedure” where doctors inserted a needle into three spots on her head to drain excess fluid while she was awake.

Unfortunately, she still required a craniotomy to drain additional fluid, which made her “feel better” overall but also left her dealing with depression.

“There’s ups and downs to this because I was eating so much a week ago and now I can’t eat anything,” she explained according to Page Six. “I’m in a down right now.”

Things seemed promising for the 19-year-old model when she was discharged from the hospital after a week-long stay, but she was readmitted after experiencing shortness of breath.

The surprise surgery wasn’t Isabella’s only setback. She also discovered she’d have to delay her chemotherapy treatments by a month.

“I only have to do two rounds of chemo, but it’s still gonna be three months,” Isabella said. “So I wasn’t very happy about that. I was just bawling my eyes out because it’s just so disappointing when you’re like, ‘Yes! I can finish by May!’ And then everything changes because of a stupid head infection. I’ll be done a little later than I wanted to, but oh well,” she said. “I’m home.”

In January, Michael Strahan took to his role as co-host on Good Morning America to share the news that his daughter Isabella had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. The college student was away at school when she received the diagnosis.

Isabella Strahan Bravely Battled Brain Cancer With The World Watching Her Journey

Isabella started her vlog shortly after the shocking news. She began by sharing personal photos from her hospital stay and discussing her experience with the process of freezing her eggs.

“I’m very excited for this whole process to wrap,” she shared in January, “but you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing.”

Despite Isabella’s recent hospital stay causing a delay in her chemotherapy schedule, she now has only two rounds remaining instead of the initially planned four, which is an encouraging development.

We’re sending our love and support to Isabella and her loved ones as she faces this battle against cancer. If you or someone you know needs information, answers, or hope regarding cancer, call 1-800-227-2345. Assistance is available 24/7.